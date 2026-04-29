Prince William's Sweet Words to Kate Middleton on Their Wedding Day 15 Years Ago Revealed by Lip Reader

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To honor Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding anniversary, a lip reader revealed what the groom appeared to say to his bride on their special day. Back in 2011, the Prince and Princess of Wales lovingly stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their nuptials and happily waved to the crowds below.

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After William, 43, gave a big kiss to his spouse, he seemingly inquired, "Shall we do one more?” The Duchess of Cambridge, 44, nodded, and the pair shared another smooch for the cameras and their adoring public. When the couple made their way to the Palace in their carriage after their ceremony concluded at Westminster Abbey, Kate reportedly asked William one very important question.

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Kate Middleton and Prince William Met in 2001

Source: MEGA 'I’m so proud you’re my wife,' Prince William reportedly said to Kate Middleton after their nuptials.

"Are you happy?" she wondered, according to lip reader Tina Lannin. Royal expert Robert Jobson also shed some light on the royals' big day in his 2024 book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, claiming at one point, William turned to Kate and said: "It was amazing. I’m so proud you’re my wife." The duo first crossed paths at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001, dating on and off until their engagement.

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The Waleses Celebrated Their 15th Anniversary With a Cute Family Photo

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Source: MEGA The pair celebrated their 15th anniversary on April 29.

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William met in college in 2001.

"Celebrating 15 years of marriage ❤️", the snapshot's social media caption read. The photo was taken during the family-of-five's trip to Cornwall and showcased them laughing as they sat down on grass without their shoes on. Their cute black cocker spaniel, Orla, also made an appearance in the funny snap.

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Prince William Gushed Over Kate Middleton in Their 2010 Engagement Interview

Source: MEGA 'When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her,' Prince William said in 2010.