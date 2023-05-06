Pomp and Circumstance! Stunning Moments From King Charles III's Coronation: Photos
King Charles III is officially coronated!
On Saturday, May 6, the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II's first son.
The brood dressed to the nines as they went to the highly anticipated historical service. Following the beautiful ceremony, the family took an ornate carriage back to Buckingham Palace where the event concluded as the institution prepares for tomorrow's exciting coronation concert.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the most beautiful moments from the momentous royal event.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived at Westminster Abbey together.
William and Kate stunned in their official royal robes for the traditional event, with Kate in a bright blue cape and white dress, while William sported a velvet navy robe over his uniform.
Prince Harry was all smiles upon entering the church despite reported tensions with multiple family members. The Duke of Sussex, who previously made the decision to step down from his royal duties back in 2020, opted to wear a suit at the upscale event. He was later seated in the third row of the service near Princess Alexandra.
King Charles III was official crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the extravagant ceremony. The bejeweled headdress, that was carefully placed on the King, was the 360-year-old St. Edward's Crown.
King Charles appeared emotional as Prince William kissed his father on the cheek following his crowning. The heir to the throne also swore loyalty to his father by reciting the Homage of Royal Blood.
"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," he said.
King Charles III held two scepters after he was crowned and robed during the service.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla rode in the procession back to Buckingham Palace following the service. Charles looked out happily on the crowds who gathered to watch him on his big day.
