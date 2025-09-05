Prince William Teases 'Getting Drunk' for Hollywood Actor’s 'Bucket List' Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is sharing another side of his personality on the upcoming season of Eugene Levy’s travel show, The Reluctant Traveler. “Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?” William, 43, asked Levy, 78, as they walked together through England's Windsor Park in the Season 3 trailer of The Reluctant Traveler, which premiered on Thursday, September 4.

Prince William Makes Guest Appearance on Eugene Levy's Show

Source: MEGA Prince William and Eugene Levy toured England's Windsor Park.

“That’s the bucket,” Levy quickly replied, with Prince William laughing before adding, “That’s the bucket, is it?” Although the extent of their visit wasn’t shown in the trailer, Levy’s eight-episode show is set to document “once in a lifetime” travel experiences, which brought the actor to London to live “the royal life in the United Kingdom.”

Prince Harry Jokes About 'Getting Drunk'

Source: MEGA Eugene Levy is setting out to accomplish his 'bucket list.'

“I’ve challenged myself to complete my own bucket list before actually kicking the bucket,” Levy explained in the trailer. “Apparently, these are some of the greatest once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences you can have.” Other moments during the show documented the Schitt’s Creek actor as he celebrates Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico, experiences the “jewel of India” and parties on St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland.

Eugene Levy Is Joined By Various Guests

Source: MEGA Eugene Levy will be joined by various guests on the show.

“And I’ll be sharing some of these adventures with a few friends,” Levy signed off. During the third season, Levy will be joined by guests on his adventures, including his daughter, Sarah Levy, singer Michael Bublé, K-pop boy band NOWZ and former Indian top cricketer Rahul Dravid, according to an Apple TV+ press release.

Prince William Isn't Known to Be a Heavy Drinker

Source: MEGA Prince William isn't known to be a heavy drinker.