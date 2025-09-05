or
Prince William Teases 'Getting Drunk' for Hollywood Actor’s 'Bucket List' Moment

Photo of Prince William and Eugene Levy
Source: MEGA

Prince William joked about getting 'drunk' with Eugene Levy on the upcoming season of the Hollywood actor's travel show, 'The Reluctant Traveler.'

Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Prince William is sharing another side of his personality on the upcoming season of Eugene Levy’s travel show, The Reluctant Traveler.

“Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?” William, 43, asked Levy, 78, as they walked together through England's Windsor Park in the Season 3 trailer of The Reluctant Traveler, which premiered on Thursday, September 4.

Prince William Makes Guest Appearance on Eugene Levy's Show

Photo of Prince William and Eugene Levy toured England's Windsor Park.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Eugene Levy toured England's Windsor Park.

“That’s the bucket,” Levy quickly replied, with Prince William laughing before adding, “That’s the bucket, is it?”

Although the extent of their visit wasn’t shown in the trailer, Levy’s eight-episode show is set to document “once in a lifetime” travel experiences, which brought the actor to London to live “the royal life in the United Kingdom.”

Prince Harry Jokes About 'Getting Drunk'

Photo of Eugene Levy is setting out to accomplish his 'bucket list.'
Source: MEGA

Eugene Levy is setting out to accomplish his 'bucket list.'

“I’ve challenged myself to complete my own bucket list before actually kicking the bucket,” Levy explained in the trailer. “Apparently, these are some of the greatest once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences you can have.”

Other moments during the show documented the Schitt’s Creek actor as he celebrates Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico, experiences the “jewel of India” and parties on St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland.

Prince William

Eugene Levy Is Joined By Various Guests

Photo of Eugene Levy will be joined by various guests on the show.
Source: MEGA

Eugene Levy will be joined by various guests on the show.

“And I’ll be sharing some of these adventures with a few friends,” Levy signed off.

During the third season, Levy will be joined by guests on his adventures, including his daughter, Sarah Levy, singer Michael Bublé, K-pop boy band NOWZ and former Indian top cricketer Rahul Dravid, according to an Apple TV+ press release.

Prince William Isn't Known to Be a Heavy Drinker

Photo of Prince William isn't known to be a heavy drinker.
Source: MEGA

Prince William isn't known to be a heavy drinker.

Although Prince William isn’t known to be a heavy drinker, he has been seen to occasionally enjoy an alcoholic beverage. The royal has been seen on vacation casually drinking beer with his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, as well as with his friends after major sports wins.

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers,” William’s cousin-in-law Mike Tindall joked about the future king in December 2023. “[I am] coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. ‘One Pint Willy.’ It’s out there now. Sorry, sir!”

Season 3 of The Reluctant Traveler premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, September 19.

