EXCLUSIVE Princess Beatrice Being Groomed by Royal Family as the Ultimate Apologist for Ex-Prince Andrew's Shame: Source Source: MEGA Prince William is 'impressed' with Princess Beatrice following her father being stripped of his titles, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 16 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Princess Beatrice is being quietly positioned as the royal family's most unlikely redeemer – the daughter expected to help rehabilitate the Windsor name after her father's spectacular fall from grace. Palace insiders say her new and growing charity profile and careful public demeanor have led both King Charles and Prince William to believe she could become a key figure in a new, younger royal lineup – even, in time, offering a public acknowledgment of her father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's failings. Beatrice, 37, has just been appointed deputy patron of The Outward Bound Trust, a charity encouraging young people to challenge themselves through outdoor adventure.

Princess Beatrice is being quietly positioned as the royal family's most unlikely redeemer, a source said.

The appointment – alongside her uncle Prince Edward as patron – has been widely seen as an endorsement from the palace at a moment when her father has been stripped of all titles and royal privileges following renewed scrutiny of his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Martin Davidson, Chief Executive of Outward Bound, said: "With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we're embarking on a new chapter. One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives."

Prince William is reportedly 'impressed' by Princess Beatrice.

And behind palace walls, that "new chapter" appears to extend beyond the charity. Senior royal sources say Beatrice's polished conduct and growing popularity have not gone unnoticed. "William has been particularly impressed by her," one aide said. "He feels she represents the best of the next generation – thoughtful, discreet, and capable. There's a sense that Beatrice could help restore dignity where her father brought shame."

But her continued commitment to royal causes – including the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice and Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity – has quietly distinguished her from other non-working royals. Her involvement with The Outward Bound Trust is particularly symbolic. The organization was once her father's most cherished patronage before he was forced to resign following his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019. The charity accepted his resignation amid public outrage – the same year Beatrice became a trustee.

Prince Andrew lost his titles and home after being tied to Jeffrey Epstein.