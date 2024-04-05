Netflix’s Prince Andrew Drama Series 'Scoop' 'Couldn't Have Come at a Worse Time' for the Royal Family
Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue to haunt the royal family, as the Duke of York's infamous Newsnight interview is the focus of Netflix's new drama Scoop.
Royal experts think the timing of the release will cause more drama for the royal family while King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer.
"There is arguably no good time for the royal family to be confronted once again with the catastrophic decision by Prince Andrew to take part in his disastrous Newsnight interview, let alone a new drama, which will be watched by millions around the world and reignite the scandal," royal editor Russell Myers told an outlet. "But the Netflix show Scoop couldn't be more ill-timed for the royals."
In 2019, the duke was interviewed by BBC to discuss his relationship with Epstein and the allegations of him assaulting Virginia Giuffrre when she was a minor. The following year, Andrew stepped away from public duties in 2020 and was stripped of his HRH status and titles in 2022.
As His Majesty and the Princess of Wales undergo cancer treatment, Myers noted the duo's current health challenges, along with existing allegations against Andrew, will impact the monarchy's reputation.
"Recent months have seen an absolutely unprecedented time for the monarchy, with the King and Princess of Wales having been forced to take a leave of absence away from royal duties due to their various health conditions," Myers explained. "Losing two of The Firm's main figures has left the ‘slimmed down monarchy' looking rather threadbare."
"So much so, that the Queen at the age of 76 has become the main focal point for the royal family's public duties, at an age where most people are enjoying the fruits of their retirement," he added.
Although Netflix's royals content such as The Crown and Harry & Meghan did well for the platform, the expert believes the Windsors will avoid watching Scoop.
"One thing is for certain, the palace will say that none of the royal family will be tuning in, they lived through the real thing after all," he shared. "But the public's fascination remains with how the Duke of York and those around him thought that it would be a good idea to take part in the interview that exposed him to widespread condemnation and ridicule, leading to his banishment from royal life."
Andrew continues to attend royal family gatherings, but Myers speculated that Charles and Prince William aren't interested in giving the Duke of York any official tasks during this time period.
"The King and Prince William have made it quite clear to Prince Andrew that he has no chance of ever being involved in royal duties again, regardless of how he may feel that a brief time out of the spotlight could have led to a return to public life," he stated.
"Much like the King’s efforts to lead the family at church on Easter Sunday and show the public that he is able to continue with the job, the royals need a period of unity and stability in the wake of Charles and Kate’s cancer diagnoses," Myers said in reference to Andrew's recent public appearance. "The emergence of not one but two major dramas on the Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with another on Amazon planned for release later this year, couldn’t have come at a worse time."
