Netflix’s Prince Andrew Drama Series 'Scoop' 'Couldn't Have Come at a Worse Time' for the Royal Family

Andrew continues to attend royal family gatherings, but Myers speculated that Charles and Prince William aren't interested in giving the Duke of York any official tasks during this time period.

"The King and Prince William have made it quite clear to Prince Andrew that he has no chance of ever being involved in royal duties again, regardless of how he may feel that a brief time out of the spotlight could have led to a return to public life," he stated.

"Much like the King’s efforts to lead the family at church on Easter Sunday and show the public that he is able to continue with the job, the royals need a period of unity and stability in the wake of Charles and Kate’s cancer diagnoses," Myers said in reference to Andrew's recent public appearance. "The emergence of not one but two major dramas on the Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with another on Amazon planned for release later this year, couldn’t have come at a worse time."