Prince William Carries 'Wound That Will Not Heal' From Princess Diana's Bombshell 1995 'Panorama' Interview: 'He Needs to Know What Happened'
Nov. 29 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Prince William is still traumatized over the late Princess Diana's 1995 BBC Panorama interview that turned the world upside down.
The Prince of Wales, 43, has wounds from the event that will always remained scarred, according to Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up—The Betrayal of Princess Diana author Andy Webb.
Prince William Wants to Find the Truth
Webb explained to Fox News why William is now searching for the truth about the interview and how his mother was seemingly betrayed by those she trusted.
"I’ve been discreet because I’ve gone as far as I was advised to go," Webb said. "I describe William as having a wound that will not heal. It’s been made clear to me that he needs to know what happened."
The investigative journalist went on: "I think the impact on William must have been absolutely traumatic. He’s decided that the time has come. He needs to know. He really wants to know what went down 30 years ago."
The late Princess of Wales was candid about her life in the royal spotlight in the bombshell sit-down with BBC reporter Martin Bashir.
In 2021, it was discovered that Bashir, 62, had forged documents to coerce Diana to do the interview and duped her.
- 'Her Life Became Untethered': 'Vulnerable' Princess Diana Might Still 'Be Alive Today' If She Had Been Warned About 1995 'Panorama' Interview
- Princess Diana Had This One Major Regret About Prince William and Prince Harry Just Days Before Tragic Death
- 'Terrified' Princess Diana Was 'Groomed and Gaslit' Into Doing Disastrous 1995 BBC Interview — Which Led to Her Untimely Death, Reporter Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Princess Diana Was Betrayed by Those She Trusted the Most
"Diana had been schooled to believe that the people around her, the people closest to her, couldn’t be trusted, that they were actually taking very large sums of money, £40,000 in one case, to spy on Diana," Webb added.
The author has spent the last 20 years researching Diana's chat and what went down behind the scenes.
"She could no longer trust these people. All the people whom she’d relied upon in her life up to that point, she got rid of. So, 18 months later, there is a different set of people. It turns out they were not the people you want to have in charge of your security," he explained.
"The most heartbreaking thing is the very strong suggestion that if executives at the time had briefed Princess Diana on the fraudulent activity — the forgeries and lies she had been told — her life could have gone in a different direction," he said.
Webb opened up to People on November 24 about how the interview changed Diana's life course. "Her life would have followed a different path if she’d been warned," he said, even going so far as to allege that she might have been alive today if the chat never took place.
Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 alongside her lover Dodi Fayed.
"She might plausibly still be alive today — a grandmother at 64, enjoying her five grandchildren. The consequences were lethal," Webb stated.