Prince William Carries 'Wound That Will Not Heal' From Princess Diana's Bombshell 1995 'Panorama' Interview: 'He Needs to Know What Happened'

Prince William is still traumatized over the late Princess Diana's 1995 BBC Panorama interview that turned the world upside down. The Prince of Wales, 43, has wounds from the event that will always remained scarred, according to Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up—The Betrayal of Princess Diana author Andy Webb.

Prince William Wants to Find the Truth

Source: MEGA Prince William is still traumatized by the BBC interview.

Webb explained to Fox News why William is now searching for the truth about the interview and how his mother was seemingly betrayed by those she trusted. "I’ve been discreet because I’ve gone as far as I was advised to go," Webb said. "I describe William as having a wound that will not heal. It’s been made clear to me that he needs to know what happened."

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was 36 years old when she died in 1997.

The investigative journalist went on: "I think the impact on William must have been absolutely traumatic. He’s decided that the time has come. He needs to know. He really wants to know what went down 30 years ago." The late Princess of Wales was candid about her life in the royal spotlight in the bombshell sit-down with BBC reporter Martin Bashir. In 2021, it was discovered that Bashir, 62, had forged documents to coerce Diana to do the interview and duped her.

Princess Diana Was Betrayed by Those She Trusted the Most

Source: mega Prince William is now searching for the truth about the 1995 chat.

"Diana had been schooled to believe that the people around her, the people closest to her, couldn’t be trusted, that they were actually taking very large sums of money, £40,000 in one case, to spy on Diana," Webb added. The author has spent the last 20 years researching Diana's chat and what went down behind the scenes. "She could no longer trust these people. All the people whom she’d relied upon in her life up to that point, she got rid of. So, 18 months later, there is a different set of people. It turns out they were not the people you want to have in charge of your security," he explained.

Source: MEGA The 'Panorama' chat was watched by 200 million viewers worldwide.