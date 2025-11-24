or
Article continues below advertisement
Princess Diana Had This One Major Regret About Prince William and Prince Harry Just Days Before Tragic Death

Princess Diana died in August 1997.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in August 1997 in a car accident at the age of 36.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Just days before Princess Diana's untimely death at the age of 36, she confided in a close pal that she had one major life regret.

The late Princess of Wales felt immense remorse for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about doing her infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview.

Princess Diana Died in 1997

Princess Diana was just 36-years-old when she died.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana was just 36 years old when she died.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. 10 days prior, she went on a vacation to Greece with friend Rosa Monckton.

During the trip, the two discussed the interview Diana had done with journalist Martin Bashir.

“She told me she regretted doing it because of the harm she thought it had done to her boys,” Monckton told People on November 24.

Diana Discussed Charles and Camilla's Affair During BBC Chat

image of Diana spoke about Charles' affair with Camilla in her BBC interview.
Source: MEGA

Diana spoke about Charles' affair with Camilla in her BBC interview.

Harry was just 11 years old at the time the interview aired on November 20, 1995, while William was 13.

It was discovered in 2021 that Bashir, 63, had forged paperwork to secure the chat, duping a vulnerable Diana.

She had announced her separation from King Charles just three years earlier after his affair with Queen Camilla came to light.

The interview was watched all over the world, raking in over 200 million viewers at the time. While chatting, Diana famously said the phrase, "There were three of us in this marriage," when she referred to Charles' infidelity.

image of Diana was worried about the impact the interview would have on Prince William and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Diana was worried about the impact the interview would have on Prince William and Prince Harry.

“She was frail and that made her susceptible to Bashir,” Monckton said about the reporter's unethical and fraudulent methods of getting Diana to do the interview.

Bashir coaxed Diana into speaking out on Panorama to tell her side of the story by telling her lies. These false claims included the idea that Charles wanted to kill her and that William's watch was a listening device that he wore to spy on her.

“He’d told her she couldn’t talk about it. She cut people out because of that,” Monckton said.

The Interview's 'Consequences Were Lethal'

image of The 'Panorama' chat was watched by 200 million viewers worldwide.
Source: MEGA

The 'Panorama' chat was watched by 200 million viewers worldwide.

Interest in Diana's interview is resurfacing due to journalist Andy Webb's new book about the subject, titled Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up — The Betrayal of Princess Diana.

“Her life became untethered,” Webb told People on Monday. “It was frenzied between the interview and her death. There’s so much that’s new that I wanted to put down in this book — a first draft of history."

“Her life would have followed a different path if she’d been warned [about Bashir's forgery]," Webb added. "She might plausibly still be alive today — a grandmother at 64, enjoying her five grandchildren. The consequences were lethal.”

