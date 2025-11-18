Princess Diana Felt 'There Was Something Troubling' About 'Loud' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Years Before His Scandal Broke

Article continues below advertisement

Call it a woman's intuition. Though Princess Diana passed away decades before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's sexual assault scandal and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein came to light, writer Andrew Lownie revealed the mother-of-two was never a fan of her ex-husband King Charles' brother.

Princess Diana Said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Personality 'Wasn't for Me'

In Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie claimed Diana found Andrew to be "very, very noisy and loud," and she was often left wondering if "there was something troubling" him. The blonde beauty allegedly said his personality "wasn't for me," admitting she found it strange that he was "very happy to sit in front of the television all day watching cartoons and videos." Instead of labeling him as lazy, she noted he "wasn't a doer."

Though Diana passed away in a tragic 1997 car accident, her name was mentioned in the recently released Epstein emails. According to a report, an email from October 8, 2016, appeared to be a draft of a bio Michael Wolff was writing about the pedophile before he committed suicide in 2019. "In 1994, just at the moment when Prince Charles is on television acknowledging his love for Camilla Parker Bowles, Jeffrey Epstein is sitting with his arm around Princess Diana at a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London," the message read, adding that Diana was wearing her "revenge" dress that night. In another version of the draft, it just said that Diana was sitting next to Epstein and didn't mention the placement of his arms.

Why Was Princess Diana Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's Emails?

The bio was set to be published in New York Magazine but never went to print. Epstein and Diana's outing was also brought up in a 2015 email, as the financier was asked to fact-check details about that night — however, there was no response.

