NEWS Ghislaine Maxwell's Bombshell Claim Erupts: Jailbird Floats Theory Jeffrey Epstein Dated Princess Diana Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell claimed Jeffrey Epstein and Princess Diana were set up on a date by Diana's best friend. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 24 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell unloaded a trail of intel to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, leading to the public release of recordings and transcripts from their two-day interview from July. As Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, Maxwell claimed to know about his love life, which allegedly included rendezvous with Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and Princess Diana

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell suggested Princess Diana and Jeffrey Epstein were set up on a date.

In the bombshell tapes with Blanche, Maxwell explained how Epstein lived in London, England, where he “met and knew some truly fancy people.” She claimed Epstein was friendly with Diana’s best friend Rose Monckton as well as her husband, Dominic Lawson, whom she referred to as a “famous journalist.” Maxwell told Blanche that Epstein attended an event in London organized by Monckton, where she believes the financier was set up to meet with Diana in hopes of forming a romantic relationship. “I don’t know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he’d already met her. I don’t know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa,” she explained. “I don’t know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she… I don’t want to speak bad of Diana, but… I’m not going to do that,” Maxwell continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump 'Competed' Over Who Could Sleep With Princess Diana First

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump allegedly 'competed' over who could sleep with Princess Diana first.

Before the 380-page transcripts and tapes were released on August 22, famed biographer Michael Wolff revealed Donald Trump and Epstein competed over who could sleep with the princess first following her divorce from King Charles in 1996. “There was one point in which they had a competition about who would be the first one to sleep with Princess Diana,” Wolff shared on the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast. “Now, I don’t think that ever happened.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claims He 'Could Have' Slept With Princess Diana

Source: mega Donald Trump told Howard Stern he 'could have' slept with Princess Diana if he wanted to.

After the time in which Trump and Epstein raced to see who could bed Diana before the other, the now-president went on The Howard Stern Show, where he strongly claimed he “could have” slept with the princess if the opportunity presented itself. “Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di? You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her?” host Howard Stern asked Trump in their 1997 interview, aired months after Diana’s death. “I think I could have,” Trump declared.

Ghislaine Maxwell Refers to Donald Trump as a 'Gentleman'

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell referred to Donald Trump as a 'gentleman.'