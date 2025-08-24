Ghislaine Maxwell's Bombshell Claim Erupts: Jailbird Floats Theory Jeffrey Epstein Dated Princess Diana
Ghislaine Maxwell unloaded a trail of intel to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, leading to the public release of recordings and transcripts from their two-day interview from July.
As Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, Maxwell claimed to know about his love life, which allegedly included rendezvous with Princess Diana.
Jeffrey Epstein and Princess Diana
In the bombshell tapes with Blanche, Maxwell explained how Epstein lived in London, England, where he “met and knew some truly fancy people.” She claimed Epstein was friendly with Diana’s best friend Rose Monckton as well as her husband, Dominic Lawson, whom she referred to as a “famous journalist.”
Maxwell told Blanche that Epstein attended an event in London organized by Monckton, where she believes the financier was set up to meet with Diana in hopes of forming a romantic relationship.
“I don’t know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he’d already met her. I don’t know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa,” she explained.
“I don’t know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she… I don’t want to speak bad of Diana, but… I’m not going to do that,” Maxwell continued.
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump 'Competed' Over Who Could Sleep With Princess Diana First
Before the 380-page transcripts and tapes were released on August 22, famed biographer Michael Wolff revealed Donald Trump and Epstein competed over who could sleep with the princess first following her divorce from King Charles in 1996.
“There was one point in which they had a competition about who would be the first one to sleep with Princess Diana,” Wolff shared on the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast. “Now, I don’t think that ever happened.”
Donald Trump Claims He 'Could Have' Slept With Princess Diana
After the time in which Trump and Epstein raced to see who could bed Diana before the other, the now-president went on The Howard Stern Show, where he strongly claimed he “could have” slept with the princess if the opportunity presented itself.
“Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di? You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her?” host Howard Stern asked Trump in their 1997 interview, aired months after Diana’s death.
“I think I could have,” Trump declared.
Ghislaine Maxwell Refers to Donald Trump as a 'Gentleman'
Despite allegations of Trump being Epstein’s client, Maxwell only had good things to say about the businessman-turned-politician during her meeting with the Justice Department. She even referred to him as a “gentleman” who never contributed to encounters with underage girls.
Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty on five of six counts of sexual misconduct in relation to her dealings with Epstein. She was transferred to a new, low-level facility days after meeting with Blanche. Although some have speculated the president will issue her a pardon, Trump said it’s “something I haven’t thought about.”