Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Flaunts Sizzling Bikini Body During Luxurious South of France Vacation: Photos
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, got her suntan on during a lavish trip to the South of France on Monday, September 21.
The socialite, 35, soaked up the sun in the French Riviera alongside her daughter Athena, 3, and other members of her family.
Lady Kitty Spencer Is the Daughter of Charles Spencer
Kitty — who is the daughter of Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, and his first wife Victoria Lockwood — sported a white bikini and black sunglasses for the beach outing.
She added a light see-through cover-up and white flip-flops as she tied her blonde tresses into a tight ponytail.
Lady Kitty Spencer Married Businessman Michael Lewis, 67, in 2021
The model was spotted carrying a tray of items on the terrace as she enjoyed the warm weather at the resort.
Kitty shares Athena with her billionaire husband, Michael Lewis, 67, whom she married in 2021 after three years of dating in a luxurious three-day bash at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy.
Kitty and Michael also caught some rays during a summer getaway to the Hamptons last month alongside their daughter.
Earlier this year, the family took a fun trip around the Mediterranean, and even had a blast while partying during a few yacht outings.
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Back in July, Kitty channeled her late aunt when she attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy.
The catwalk queen donned a bright purple gown and gorgeous floral jewelry that was reminiscent of the looks the late Princess of Wales wore in the 1980s.
Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris.
Lady Kitty Spencer Previously Called Her Late Aunt 'Iconic'
"I think she's iconic, and I suppose it's such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today," Kitty said of Diana in an interview with HELLO! magazine released this past summer.
"She was a great ambassador for British fashion," the aristocrat continued.
Kitty was born in London and grew up in South Africa, where she lived with her mother. She moved back to the United Kingdom permanently in the early 2010s.
“I’ve never had to sacrifice one or the other because my mother’s in South Africa and my father’s [in London], so I’ve always gone between the two," she told Vanity Fair in 2016.
“Now, I love being in London and it makes sense to be here, and it’s a really exciting place to be in your 20s. South Africa’s such an amazing place to grow up and have a childhood but, right now, I really wanted a big city," she added.
Victoria and the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, tied the knot in 1989 and divorced in 1997, also sharing twin daughters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, 34, as well as son Louis, 32, together.