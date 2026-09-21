Princess Diana's Brother Rejects Conspiracy Theories About Her Death: 'I Just Don’t See It'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, doesn't believe the wild conspiracy theories that have plagued her 1997 death for decades.
The 9th Earl Spencer, 62, spoke to People ahead of the September 22 publication of his book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, where he addressed his late sibling's passing and her legacy.
Princess Diana Died in August 1997 at the Age of 36
The Princess of Wales passed away at the age of 36 from injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris while her driver was fleeing photographers.
When asked about the conspiracies, Spencer noted: "I’ve never believed in the conspiracy theory, because if somebody was conspiring to kill somebody very high profile like that, I don’t think that would be the manner that it would happen in."
"First of all, nobody planned for Diana to go through that tunnel that night," he clarified. "The fact that it ended up tragically being a car crash, I think, is purely a coincidence. By the way, if I thought otherwise, I would say so. I just don’t see it."
In the years since her death, theories have swirled about who was involved in the accident. Rumors previously claimed both MI6 and the royal family had something to do with her passing.
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King Charles Was Reportedly 'Giddily Elated' When Heard Princess Diana Died
In his memoir about the late Lady Di, Spencer wrote about King Charles' reaction to her death — an anecdote that Buckingham Palace recently denied occurred.
Charles, 77, allegedly “sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner” after he heard the news of the car crash. Spencer felt the monarch's supposed reaction “sounded strangely matter-of-fact, given the enormity of the disaster."
He also noted the sovereign said Diana would be forgotten “soon enough” in a phone call the two men had to discuss her funeral.
King Charles Allegedly Said the World Would 'Forget' Princess Diana
"He unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death,” Spencer claimed in his book.
"'Rest assured,'" [Charles] hissed, 'we’ll forget her soon enough!,'" Spencer wrote, adding he was too "stunned" to continue the conversation and quickly hung up.
In response to the allegations, the Palace released a statement, saying: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss.”