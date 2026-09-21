Princess Diana's Brother Rejects Conspiracy Theories About Her Death: 'I Just Don’t See It'

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Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, doesn't believe the wild conspiracy theories that have plagued her 1997 death for decades. The 9th Earl Spencer, 62, spoke to People ahead of the September 22 publication of his book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, where he addressed his late sibling's passing and her legacy.

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Princess Diana Died in August 1997 at the Age of 36

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris at the age of 36 in August 1997.

The Princess of Wales passed away at the age of 36 from injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris while her driver was fleeing photographers. When asked about the conspiracies, Spencer noted: "I’ve never believed in the conspiracy theory, because if somebody was conspiring to kill somebody very high profile like that, I don’t think that would be the manner that it would happen in."

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer doesn't buy into the theories surrounding Princess Diana's death.

"First of all, nobody planned for Diana to go through that tunnel that night," he clarified. "The fact that it ended up tragically being a car crash, I think, is purely a coincidence. By the way, if I thought otherwise, I would say so. I just don’t see it." In the years since her death, theories have swirled about who was involved in the accident. Rumors previously claimed both MI6 and the royal family had something to do with her passing.

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King Charles Was Reportedly 'Giddily Elated' When Heard Princess Diana Died

Source: MEGA King Charles allegedly sounded 'elated' when he heard the news of Lady Di's death.

In his memoir about the late Lady Di, Spencer wrote about King Charles' reaction to her death — an anecdote that Buckingham Palace recently denied occurred. Charles, 77, allegedly “sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner” after he heard the news of the car crash. Spencer felt the monarch's supposed reaction “sounded strangely matter-of-fact, given the enormity of the disaster." He also noted the sovereign said Diana would be forgotten “soon enough” in a phone call the two men had to discuss her funeral.

King Charles Allegedly Said the World Would 'Forget' Princess Diana

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer wrote about King Charles in his recent memoir about his late sister.