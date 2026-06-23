Princess Diana's Deeply Personal Letter to Terence Stamp Reveals Candid Remark About Antidepressants: 'Three Cheers for Prozac'

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Princess Diana's private correspondence is shedding new light on her personal struggles decades after her death. A newly revealed letter from the late Princess of Wales contains a candid reference to Prozac, offering a rare glimpse into her state of mind during a difficult period in her life.

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Princess Diana's Candid Prozac Remark

Source: mega The late royal wrote, 'Three cheers for Prozac,' while thanking Terence Stamp for his support.

The handwritten note, dated October 17, 1991, was sent to actor Terence Stamp after the pair shared lunch together, per HOLA!. Thanking the late actor for making her what she described as the "perfect" risotto, Diana praised his support and understanding before making a surprising comment about antidepressants. "Not many people would take the time and trouble to delve into such a complex situation... Three cheers for Prozac, not the American variety, I hasten to add!" she wrote. "Lots of love, Terence, and a huge thank you, from Diana x." The letter is among a collection of Stamp's personal belongings being auctioned by Bonhams and is expected to fetch between $2,000 and $2,600.

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Another Reference to Antidepressants

Source: mega Another letter saw Diana joke: 'No Prozac withdrawals as yet!'

Diana brought up Prozac again in another letter sent just one month later. After thanking Stamp for treating her to lunch and caviar, the royal joked: "No Prozac withdrawals as yet!" The correspondence offers a rare insight into Diana's private conversations during a period when she was navigating intense public scrutiny and personal challenges. Diana and Stamp reportedly became friends through art dealer Oliver Hoare and maintained a warm relationship that is reflected throughout the collection of letters.

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The Princess's Cheeky Sense of Humor

Source: mega Diana's letters also revealed her famously cheeky sense of humor.

The letters also reveal Diana's playful side. In December 1991, she invited Stamp to lunch using a postcard featuring a woman's b----- alongside the message: "All the Breast from London." She also sent the actor a humorous card asking: "Why did God invent S--?" Diana penned her own answer inside: "So that married people do something at least twice a year."

Princess Diana's Early Royal Fashion Fears

Source: mega OK! recently revealed palace staff were anxious over Princess Diana's wardrobe during her first Balmoral stay.