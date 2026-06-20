EXCLUSIVE How Princess Diana Nearly Committed 'Ultimate Fashion Sin' as a Teen During Her First Stay at Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Scottish Retreat Source: MEGA Princess Diana embarrassingly brought only a single black evening dress during Scottish retreat, an ex-butler revealed. Aaron Tinney June 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana was invited to Balmoral.

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Although Diana would eventually win widespread admiration for her elegance and fashion sense, former royal butler Paul Burrell, now 68, revealed Di's debut visit nearly included a wardrobe blunder that caused concern among palace staff. A source familiar with Balmoral's traditions told OK!: "At the time, there was genuine anxiety among some members of staff because Balmoral had a reputation for being one of the most intimidating environments in royal life. Every detail was scrutinized, from what guests wore to how they behaved at dinner. For a teenager entering that world for the first time, arriving with only one evening dress was seen as a potential social disaster." Another insider said: "The irony is that Diana would go on to redefine royal fashion, but during that first visit she was still a young woman trying to find her place and almost committed what is considered one of the royal family's ultimate fashion sins. The concern wasn't really about the dress itself. It was about whether she would be judged in an environment where appearances and traditions carried enormous significance."

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana was admired for her fashion sense.

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In his book A Royal Duty, Burrell recalled concerns raised by a housemaid assigned to assist Diana during the visit. According to Burrell, the maid emerged carrying "a simple long black evening dress." "This is my lady's dress," he said the housemaid exclaimed. "She's only got the one, and she's here for three nights. What is she going to do?" Burrell also wrote: "Most visiting ladies brought with them more than one evening dress, and there were anxious looks downstairs about whether she would be socially embarrassed. She was only 19, a mere teenager in a royal social circle full of men and ladies in their thirties and forties."

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Source: MEGA Despite successfully navigating the visit, Diana later admitted she found Balmoral emotionally exhausting.

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He also described the pressures facing newcomers at the estate. "Staying at the castle could be a fraught experience for any newcomer – how to address members of the royal family; knowing what time to appear for drinks; the social test of dinner table conversation and whether you would be warmly accepted into the fold," Burrell continued. "Fortunately for Diana, the potential fashion problem never materialized. As it turned out, glorious warm evenings saved her from a fashion faux pas," Burrell wrote. "The dress had to be worn only once to dinner, because on the two other evenings barbecues were held at the log cabin, bought as a silver wedding anniversary present by the Queen (Elizabeth) for the Duke of Edinburgh." Despite successfully navigating the visit, Diana later admitted she found Balmoral emotionally exhausting.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana wanted to 'please' Prince Charles at the time.