How Princess Diana Nearly Committed 'Ultimate Fashion Sin' as a Teen During Her First Stay at Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Scottish Retreat
June 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Despite being hailed as one of the most influential fashion icons of the modern era, Princess Diana came close to suffering an embarrassing royal style mishap during her first stay at Balmoral when she arrived with just a single evening dress for a three-night visit to Queen Elizabeth II's cherished Scottish estate.
OK! can reveal Diana was only 19 when she was invited to Balmoral, the royal family's private retreat in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, before her marriage to then-Prince Charles, who was 32 at the time.
For decades, the sprawling estate served as an unofficial testing ground for those entering the royal fold, with guests expected to navigate a maze of social traditions, dress codes and unwritten rules.
Although Diana would eventually win widespread admiration for her elegance and fashion sense, former royal butler Paul Burrell, now 68, revealed Di's debut visit nearly included a wardrobe blunder that caused concern among palace staff.
A source familiar with Balmoral's traditions told OK!: "At the time, there was genuine anxiety among some members of staff because Balmoral had a reputation for being one of the most intimidating environments in royal life. Every detail was scrutinized, from what guests wore to how they behaved at dinner. For a teenager entering that world for the first time, arriving with only one evening dress was seen as a potential social disaster."
Another insider said: "The irony is that Diana would go on to redefine royal fashion, but during that first visit she was still a young woman trying to find her place and almost committed what is considered one of the royal family's ultimate fashion sins. The concern wasn't really about the dress itself. It was about whether she would be judged in an environment where appearances and traditions carried enormous significance."
In his book A Royal Duty, Burrell recalled concerns raised by a housemaid assigned to assist Diana during the visit.
According to Burrell, the maid emerged carrying "a simple long black evening dress."
"This is my lady's dress," he said the housemaid exclaimed. "She's only got the one, and she's here for three nights. What is she going to do?"
Burrell also wrote: "Most visiting ladies brought with them more than one evening dress, and there were anxious looks downstairs about whether she would be socially embarrassed. She was only 19, a mere teenager in a royal social circle full of men and ladies in their thirties and forties."
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He also described the pressures facing newcomers at the estate.
"Staying at the castle could be a fraught experience for any newcomer – how to address members of the royal family; knowing what time to appear for drinks; the social test of dinner table conversation and whether you would be warmly accepted into the fold," Burrell continued.
"Fortunately for Diana, the potential fashion problem never materialized. As it turned out, glorious warm evenings saved her from a fashion faux pas," Burrell wrote. "The dress had to be worn only once to dinner, because on the two other evenings barbecues were held at the log cabin, bought as a silver wedding anniversary present by the Queen (Elizabeth) for the Duke of Edinburgh."
Despite successfully navigating the visit, Diana later admitted she found Balmoral emotionally exhausting.
"The myth about me hating Balmoral – I love Scotland, but just the atmosphere drains me to nothing," she said in Andrew Morton's biography Diana: Her True Story.
She added: "I go up 'strong Diana.' I come away depleted of everything, because they just suck me dry, because I tune into all their moods and boy, are there some undercurrents there! Instead of having a holiday, it's the most stressful time of the year. It's very close quarters."
Reflecting on the tragic princess' experiences there, Burrell said: "Diana tried to please (Prince) Charles, so her times at Balmoral were to please him. She wanted to fit in, she wanted to be loved, she wanted to be accepted, and that was all part of that acceptance."