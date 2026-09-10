Princess Diana's Iconic 'Revenge Dress' Could Sell for Up to $300,000 as It Hits Auction Block for First Time in 30 Years: Report

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One of the most famous little black dresses in history is up for auction. Princess Diana's black silk, off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian design, better known as her "revenge dress," is going up for sale for the first time in 30 years and will headline a fashion auction at Sotheby's New York on December 9.

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Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' Could Be Worth Up to $300,000

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at 36 in 1997.

The statement piece is estimated at $150,000 to $300,000. The late royal, who died at 36 in 1997, wore the mini dress while attending a Vanity Fair party at London's Serpentine Gallery in June 1994.

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Princess Diana's Iconic Look Was Last-Minute Change

Source: MEGA Princess Diana wore a statement choker made from a wedding gift given to her by Queen Elizabeth.

The sultry strapless piece was a last-minute change, as she was originally due to wear a more traditional Valentino gown. Diana had owned the mini dress for more than three years, but had considered it "too daring" for a public appearance. However, the princess decided "the time was right" to wear it, with her stylist at the time noting that Diana wanted to "look like a million dollars." The figure-hugging dress was paired with red nail polish, black tights, a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and a statement choker made from an antique diamond brooch given to her as a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth.

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Prince Charles Was Set to Admit Infidelity

Source: MEGA Royal family members were generally prohibited from wearing black unless in mourning.

The night was particularly notable as Prince Charles, whom she had been separated from for nearly two years, was set to admit on national television that he had been unfaithful to her with his now-wife, Queen Camilla. The news was leaked to Diana's team days earlier, giving her time to prepare for the inevitable media frenzy that would follow Charles' confession. Royal family members were reportedly prohibited from wearing all-black outfits unless they were in mourning, only further driving home the message, per Vogue.

Princess Diana Originally Wanted the Dress in White

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was convinced by the designer to order the dress in black.