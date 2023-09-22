15 of The Royal Family's Most Shocking Scandals — From King Charles' Infidelity to Prince Harry's Leaked Naked Photos

Meghan Markle launched a legal battle against Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website after they breached her privacy when they posted and printed elements of the five-page letter she wrote to her father after her wedding to Prince Harry.

She won the lawsuit, and the Mail was ordered to pay less than $2 million for invading her privacy and another unspecified amount for infringement copyright and lawyer fees. The publication also printed a front-page mea culpa to apologize to Markle.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," she said after winning the case. "While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."