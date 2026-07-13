Priscilla Presley's 'Privileged' Son Slammed for Launching GoFundMe to Kickstart Pizza Business: 'Get a Real Job'
July 13 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, is trying to kickstart Los Angeles' latest pizza joint with the help of his followers.
The 37-year-old son of Presley, 81, and music producer Marco Garibaldi called on his social media following to donate to his GoFundMe campaign to help him start NavaPizza, an "affordable organic pizza" business that he plans to run out of his driveway.
Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Asked for The Public's Help
"Haters gonna hate… and I’m sure I’ll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should 'ask my mom' or that I have money," he acknowledged in his caption. "YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget, I also donate to other causes…"
Garcia claimed that if he "went all in" every time inspiration struck on a new venture, he'd "be broke in two days."
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Defended His Request
"I’m not asking anything to donate that can’t afford to, I’m offering free pizza to people that donate," he explained, noting that the money would go toward purchasing a pizza oven.
"Just asking for help on the remaining bit that’s out of my budget," he continued. "That’s all. Love and Peace, Kindness and pizza."
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Navarone Garibaldi Garcia's Post Sparked Reaction Online
The post sparked mixed reactions, as many questioned why he couldn't go to his mother, who has an estimated net worth between $10 and $50 million, for the remaining money needed to purchase the appliance.
"Makes complete sense, why lose you or your mom's money when you can just lose other people's money," one critic wrote, while another added, "This is the epitome of privilege. If your mother can't give you 5500, there's a problem. And furthermore its not the publics job to fund your business. Youre a grown man...go WORK and earn the 5k. 🤡."
Others questioned, "Why do you have 2 homes? We only have one," to which he directly wrote back, "Cause I have family from two countries. One of which I was deprived of knowing for 30 years of my life. So I have a house in Brasil so I can be closer to them."
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Negotiated Pizza Oven's Price Down
Garcia shared more of his business plan in the brief description section of the GoFundMe.
"I have always wanted to start my own business, but marketing and advertising always get in my way. As well as having the whole brick and mortar shop to add another expense," he wrote. "Now I would like to make and serve affordable organic pizza for my community and sell it from my driveway to the large foot traffic in my neighborhood. I have found a large industrial pizza oven and negotiated it from $14,000 down to $8,500."
At the time, he said he had already saved $3,000, with the pizza dough and sauces "already sourced."
"It’s just buying the oven that I need to get me started," he concluded. "I would truly appreciate any help."