Priscilla Presley's 'Privileged' Son Slammed for Launching GoFundMe to Kickstart Pizza Business: 'Get a Real Job'

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Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, is trying to kickstart Los Angeles' latest pizza joint with the help of his followers. The 37-year-old son of Presley, 81, and music producer Marco Garibaldi called on his social media following to donate to his GoFundMe campaign to help him start NavaPizza, an "affordable organic pizza" business that he plans to run out of his driveway.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @nava_rone/Instagram Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, called to his social media followers for help to start his business.

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Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Asked for The Public's Help

Source: @nava_rone/Instagram Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, is looking into purchasing a $14,000 pizza oven.

"Haters gonna hate… and I’m sure I’ll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should 'ask my mom' or that I have money," he acknowledged in his caption. "YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget, I also donate to other causes…" Garcia claimed that if he "went all in" every time inspiration struck on a new venture, he'd "be broke in two days."

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Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Defended His Request

Source: @nava_rone/Instagram Navarone Garibaldi Garcia offered free pizza in exchange for donations.

"I’m not asking anything to donate that can’t afford to, I’m offering free pizza to people that donate," he explained, noting that the money would go toward purchasing a pizza oven. "Just asking for help on the remaining bit that’s out of my budget," he continued. "That’s all. Love and Peace, Kindness and pizza."

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Navarone Garibaldi Garcia's Post Sparked Reaction Online

Source: @nava_rone/Instagram Navarone Garibaldi Garcia defended paying for two homes in different countries.

The post sparked mixed reactions, as many questioned why he couldn't go to his mother, who has an estimated net worth between $10 and $50 million, for the remaining money needed to purchase the appliance. "Makes complete sense, why lose you or your mom's money when you can just lose other people's money," one critic wrote, while another added, "This is the epitome of privilege. If your mother can't give you 5500, there's a problem. And furthermore its not the publics job to fund your business. Youre a grown man...go WORK and earn the 5k. 🤡." Others questioned, "Why do you have 2 homes? We only have one," to which he directly wrote back, "Cause I have family from two countries. One of which I was deprived of knowing for 30 years of my life. So I have a house in Brasil so I can be closer to them."

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Negotiated Pizza Oven's Price Down

Source: MEGA; @nava_rone/Instagram Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi welcomed Navarone Garibaldi Garcia in March 1987.