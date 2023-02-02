Lawsuit Reveals Priscilla Presley Raked In $900K Per Year From Late Ex-Husband Elvis Presley's Estate: Report

"Even though Lisa’s mother has no ownership in EPE (nor was she performing any sort of executive-level work to justify the salary)," the lawsuit read, "Siegel failed to disclose these facts to Lisa and he did not negotiate the same salary benefit for Lisa."

Siegel denied her claims and the pair went back and forth with the lawsuit for two years before they finally settled on an agreement. However, the 2018 court papers stated that Priscilla was a "co-trustee" on Lisa Marie's trust, with her children — Riley and Benjamin Keough, who she shared with ex Danny Keough — named solely as "adult children of the beneficiary."