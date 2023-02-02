Lawsuit Reveals Priscilla Presley Raked In $900K Per Year From Late Ex-Husband Elvis Presley's Estate: Report
Priscilla Presley brought in a whopping $900,000 per year from Elvis Presley Enterprises, despite having no level of ownership in the business, according to a 2018 lawsuit filed by her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
The legal documents accused Lisa Marie's ex business manager, Barry Siegel, of acting "negligently" with her money, claiming he had "allowed (and, in fact, lobbied)" for her mother's shocking yearly pay out.
"Even though Lisa’s mother has no ownership in EPE (nor was she performing any sort of executive-level work to justify the salary)," the lawsuit read, "Siegel failed to disclose these facts to Lisa and he did not negotiate the same salary benefit for Lisa."
Siegel denied her claims and the pair went back and forth with the lawsuit for two years before they finally settled on an agreement. However, the 2018 court papers stated that Priscilla was a "co-trustee" on Lisa Marie's trust, with her children — Riley and Benjamin Keough, who she shared with ex Danny Keough — named solely as "adult children of the beneficiary."
This comes days after Priscilla contested a seemingly suspicious 2016 amendment to her late daughter's 2010 trust that allegedly struck her and her ex manager from the list of trustees and replaced them with Riley and Ben.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old claimed she'd never been notified about the change and is fearful it could have been faked, citing odd details such as her own name being misspelled in the document and that it hadn't been notarized or signed by a witness. She also stated she believed Lisa Marie's signature appeared "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."
Despite the ongoing legal drama, on Wednesday, February 1, Priscilla took to social media to pen a loving message on what would have been Lisa Marie's 55th birthday, confessing her biggest priority at the moment is to "keep our family together" after the 54-year-old's untimely death on Thursday, January 12.
"From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son," she added. "Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."
Page Six was first to report Priscilla's yearly earnings from EPE.