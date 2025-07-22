Priyanka Chopra Sizzles in Bikini for 43rd Birthday Celebration With Husband Nick Jonas: Photos

The Citadel actress has said the secret to her and Jonas’ marriage success is “scheduling,” which helps them make sure to “maximize” their time together.

“Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can,” she told a news outlet in March. “I do a lot of things. I multitask a lot. I have businesses, I have investments. I act, I work in two different countries, but I know my priority is my family. You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn’t really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family. … My real life that I’m building is what gives me my most strength.”