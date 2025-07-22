Priyanka Chopra Sizzles in Bikini for 43rd Birthday Celebration With Husband Nick Jonas: Photos
Priyanka Chopra is looking better than ever after turning 43.
The Quantico actress, 43, stunned in new bikini photos while celebrating the milestone with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti, in the Bahamas.
Priyanka Chopra Stunned in a Red Bikini
“Dream❤️bye bye to the best birthday trip / summer vacation ever!” Chopra captioned the carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, July 20.
In the snaps, Chopra flaunted her curves in a red two-piece swimsuit as she lay across the sand and showed off her best angles.
Priyanka Jonas Showed Off Her Curves in the Bahamas
In another spicy video, the former beauty queen was seen straddling her husband, 32, in shallow water, turning up the heat in the same fiery red bikini. The photo series captured highlights from their fun-filled getaway, including a sultry selfie, playful moments on a water swing, a cozy oceanfront fire pit and mouthwatering food snap.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Tied the Knot in 2018
“Love this beautiful family,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “Beautiful Priyanka Chopra. Hope you had a wonderful time god bless.”
Chopra often gives fans glimpses into her family life.
The former Miss World and Jonas Brothers rocker, who tied the knot in December 2018 after seven months of dating, welcomed their daughter via surrogate in 2022. The baby girl faced a difficult start — she was born a full trimester early and spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before finally coming home.
The Citadel actress has said the secret to her and Jonas’ marriage success is “scheduling,” which helps them make sure to “maximize” their time together.
“Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can,” she told a news outlet in March. “I do a lot of things. I multitask a lot. I have businesses, I have investments. I act, I work in two different countries, but I know my priority is my family. You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn’t really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family. … My real life that I’m building is what gives me my most strength.”