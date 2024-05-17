Nick Jonas Shows Off Fresh Buzzed Haircut While Spending Time With Adorable 2-Year-Old Daughter Malti: Photos
Nick Jonas shocked fans by debuting a buzzed hairstyle on Thursday, May 16.
In an Instagram post he simply captioned, "Lately," the star shared a selfie with his curly locks front and center, but the next slide showed someone taking a hair clipper to his mane.
By the third image, the Scream Queens alum, 31, had a new look. In that same photo, Jonas was holding his and wife Priyanka Chopra's 2-year-old daughter, Matli Marie. The twosome both looked at the camera in the snap with a subtle smile and appeared to be backstage at one of the musician's concerts.
Though the singer no longer has his curls, the images proved that Malti inherited his hair type.
"Malti took your curls. She’s the cutest," one fan commented, while another noted, "She has your eyes AND your curls😍😍😍😍."
Though his wife, 41, wasn't in the set of snaps, he paid tribute to her on Mother's Day by posting a few pictures and videos of the actress with their little one.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever," he raved of his spouse and his own mother, Denise Jonas.
"You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way," he continued. "And special shout-out to the world’s greatest mother-in-law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."
Nick and his two older brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, are currently on their global tour, but they rubbed fans the wrong way when they abruptly announced last month that they were rescheduling some of their European dates.
"Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much," the band wrote on social media. "We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."
Many fans were upset with the news since they had already booked things like plane tickets and hotel accommodations. Others were mad because the brothers didn't give a reason for the change — and a month later, they still haven't revealed what caused the rescheduling.
However, people on social media believe it could be due to Nick landing a part in the musical comedy Power Ballad or Joe pursuing a secret project.