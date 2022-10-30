Property Consultant Keyan Chang Urges Newbie Business Owners To 'Be Careful Who You Trust'

Key Realty Consulting President Keyan Chang is known for being a delusional optimist.

While other people struggle to have a vision of the future without knowing the exact steps to get there, Keyan is the exact opposite. For him, life is about shooting for the stars—and figuring out the rest later.

That’s how he was able to jump headfirst into making sales while in the middle of an engineering internship.

“I was halfway through my electrical engineering degree when my parents decided to file for divorce,” says Keyan. “Soon, it became clear that neither of them wanted to continue paying for college. So, I had to look for opportunities to start earning as a student. Luckily, I was able to land a paid internship.”

As a paid intern, Chang got to work as a brand ambassador for companies like Monster Energy and Lyft. On the side, he also picked up gigs helping a company sell meal plans and other products.