Why Celebs Like Jennifer Aniston & Kim Kardashian Swear by PRP Microneedling: Inside the Skincare Trend Gaining Popularity with Both Women and Men

PRP Microneedling is no longer just a Hollywood trend—it’s rapidly gaining widespread popularity in the public as more people seek long-term skin rejuvenation.

Dr. Steve R. Fallek, Medical and Surgical Director at BeautyFix Medspa, spoke exclusively to OK! about the rising demand for natural, regenerative treatments. With locations in New York City, Miami, and beyond, BeautyFix specializes in personalized, non-invasive procedures like PRP Microneedling, botox, fillers, laser therapies, and hair restoration.

“Patients want treatments that use growth factors to improve skin both immediately and over time,” says Dr. Fallek. “Unlike fillers, PRP and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) use the patient’s own blood to stimulate cell regeneration, enhancing skin quality naturally.”

The process of PRP Microneedling combines science and precision to deliver noticeable, long-lasting natural skin improvements.

The treatment begins with a simple blood draw from the patient. The blood is then processed to separate the Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), a component rich in growth factors that stimulate cell regeneration and collagen production.

Once the PRP is prepared, a specialized microneedling device is used to create tiny, controlled micro-injuries in the skin. This process triggers the body’s natural healing response while allowing the PRP to penetrate deep into the skin. The procedure is minimally invasive, with little downtime, making it ideal for those looking for a natural way to improve their skin.

Dr. Fallek highlights that patients are increasingly drawn to treatments that provide both immediate benefits and long-term results.

“Patients are becoming more focused on longer-lasting treatments that improve skin quality, both in the short and long term,” Dr Falk explains to OK! "Our most common treatment at Beautyfix Medspa is Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy either directly injected into the skin subcutaneous tissue, or scalp or combined with microneedling for a full facial treatment,"