Why Celebs Like Jennifer Aniston & Kim Kardashian Swear by PRP Microneedling: Inside the Skincare Trend Gaining Popularity with Both Women and Men
Flawless skin has long been a Hollywood staple, but the latest beauty trend taking over the red carpet isn’t just another fleeting fad—it’s science-backed, minimally invasive, and now more accessible than ever.
PRP Microneedling, a revolutionary treatment that harnesses the body’s own regenerative powers, has rapidly become a must-have for A-listers, influencers, and even everyday professionals looking to maintain that youthful glow.
In an industry where flawless, youthful skin is practically a requirement, it’s no surprise that PRP Microneedling has become one of the most talked-about treatments in Hollywood.
From red carpet regulars to social media icons, A-listers are ditching heavy filters and opting for real-life radiance with this groundbreaking procedure.
Jennifer Aniston, known for her age-defying glow, has openly credited PRP Microneedling as a key part of her skincare routine. The Friends star has long been an advocate for natural-looking beauty, favoring treatments that enhance rather than alter her features. In an interview, she raved about the benefits of microneedling, praising its ability to keep her skin firm, smooth, and luminous.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian helped catapult PRP Microneedling into mainstream consciousness when she famously underwent the so-called “Vampire Facial” on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The striking image of her face covered in her own blood made waves online, but the science behind the procedure is what truly grabbed people’s attention. Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has continued to embrace PRP, with its subtle yet powerful skin-rejuvenating effects becoming a go-to in their beauty arsenals.
Even Chrissy Teigen, who is refreshingly candid about her cosmetic treatments, has joined the PRP fan club. The model and TV personality is known for keeping her skincare routine as real as her personality, and she’s spoken about how PRP helps smooth fine lines, boost collagen, and keep her skin looking fresh for the cameras.
PRP Microneedling is no longer just a Hollywood trend—it’s rapidly gaining widespread popularity in the public as more people seek long-term skin rejuvenation.
Dr. Steve R. Fallek, Medical and Surgical Director at BeautyFix Medspa, spoke exclusively to OK! about the rising demand for natural, regenerative treatments. With locations in New York City, Miami, and beyond, BeautyFix specializes in personalized, non-invasive procedures like PRP Microneedling, botox, fillers, laser therapies, and hair restoration.
“Patients want treatments that use growth factors to improve skin both immediately and over time,” says Dr. Fallek. “Unlike fillers, PRP and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) use the patient’s own blood to stimulate cell regeneration, enhancing skin quality naturally.”
The process of PRP Microneedling combines science and precision to deliver noticeable, long-lasting natural skin improvements.
The treatment begins with a simple blood draw from the patient. The blood is then processed to separate the Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), a component rich in growth factors that stimulate cell regeneration and collagen production.
Once the PRP is prepared, a specialized microneedling device is used to create tiny, controlled micro-injuries in the skin. This process triggers the body’s natural healing response while allowing the PRP to penetrate deep into the skin. The procedure is minimally invasive, with little downtime, making it ideal for those looking for a natural way to improve their skin.
Dr. Fallek highlights that patients are increasingly drawn to treatments that provide both immediate benefits and long-term results.
“Patients are becoming more focused on longer-lasting treatments that improve skin quality, both in the short and long term,” Dr Falk explains to OK! "Our most common treatment at Beautyfix Medspa is Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy either directly injected into the skin subcutaneous tissue, or scalp or combined with microneedling for a full facial treatment,"
When it comes to PRP treatments it’s no longer just women leading the charge. With the increasing number of men embracing aesthetic treatments, PRP Microneedling has also become a favorite among male celebrities.
Though many keep their skincare routines private, industry insiders report that actors, athletes, and musicians are booking sessions to maintain a youthful, well-rested appearance—especially as high-definition cameras and social media scrutiny leave no room for imperfections.
While skincare and cosmetic procedures were once considered a woman’s domain, PRP Microneedling is seeing a surge in popularity among men, thanks in part to shifting beauty standards and a more competitive job market.
“There has definitely been a notable rise in men pursuing cosmetic treatments in recent years,” Dr. Fallek explains. “In the past, men were hesitant to come into the office, often looking sheepish about getting a treatment. Not anymore. Now, they’re coming alone or even with a buddy, wanting whatever they’ve read about or seen online.”
From male pattern baldness treatments to Botox and laser therapies, men are increasingly embracing aesthetic procedures, with PRP Microneedling at the forefront due to its discreet yet effective results.
“The stigma around plastic surgery and treatments is no longer an issue,” Dr. Fallek adds. “Social media is setting the trends, and men, just like women, want to look younger, healthier, and more well-rested.”
As social media fuels beauty trends and the demand for natural, science-backed solutions grows, BeautyFix Medspa is leading the way by offering cutting-edge treatments like PRP.
“We believe the market for these and other regenerative treatments will soon become our most in-demand skin and filler treatment,” says Dr. Steve R. Fallek, further highlighting the growing shift toward long-term, natural skin rejuvenations
This game-changing treatment has now taken off far beyond Hollywood, and is delivering real, lasting results for anyone looking to level up their skincare routine with an effective skincare solution that really works.