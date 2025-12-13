'Pulp Fiction' Actor Peter Greene Found Dead at 60 in His New York City Apartment

Article continues below advertisement

Pulp Fiction star Peter Greene was found dead inside of his Lower East Side apartment on December 12. He was 60 years old. His manager Gregg Edwards told the New York Post on Friday that he was found unresponsive at his home around 3:25 p.m.

The Mask actor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to his manager of a decade. Police suspect no foul play, and his cause of death has yet to be determined. His neighbor alleged to the New York Daily News that Greene's body was discovered face down on the floor. "Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere," the individual said, with the publication adding that a handwritten note was also found in the home. “He was a terrific guy,” Edwards noted of his longtime client. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”

Greene was about to be in the midst of production for a indie thriller feature with Mickey Rourke, titled Mascots. Edwards noted that he informed the movie's director Kerry Mondragón of the star's passing, and the filmmaker burst into tears. “They were very upset,” Edwards said.

“He worked with so many amazing actors and directors,” he added. “He fought his demons but overcame them.” Greene reportedly had a difficult reputation in Hollywood and wasn't the easiest to work with. However, he took his craft seriously and always wanted his work to be just “right.” Among Greene's other film credits, included Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Blue Streak and Training Day. He famously played mobster Dorian Tyrell in the 1994 Jim Carrey flick The Mask and as psycho Zed in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.