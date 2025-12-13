'Pulp Fiction' Actor Peter Greene Found Dead at 60 in His New York City Apartment
Dec. 13 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET
Pulp Fiction star Peter Greene was found dead inside of his Lower East Side apartment on December 12. He was 60 years old.
His manager Gregg Edwards told the New York Post on Friday that he was found unresponsive at his home around 3:25 p.m.
The Mask actor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to his manager of a decade. Police suspect no foul play, and his cause of death has yet to be determined.
His neighbor alleged to the New York Daily News that Greene's body was discovered face down on the floor. "Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere," the individual said, with the publication adding that a handwritten note was also found in the home.
“He was a terrific guy,” Edwards noted of his longtime client.
“Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”
Greene was about to be in the midst of production for a indie thriller feature with Mickey Rourke, titled Mascots.
Edwards noted that he informed the movie's director Kerry Mondragón of the star's passing, and the filmmaker burst into tears.
“They were very upset,” Edwards said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“He worked with so many amazing actors and directors,” he added. “He fought his demons but overcame them.”
Greene reportedly had a difficult reputation in Hollywood and wasn't the easiest to work with. However, he took his craft seriously and always wanted his work to be just “right.”
Among Greene's other film credits, included Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Blue Streak and Training Day. He famously played mobster Dorian Tyrell in the 1994 Jim Carrey flick The Mask and as psycho Zed in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.
Green suffered with heroin and cocaine addiction in the 1990s, and also attempted to commit suicide in 1996.
He often portrayed villains onscreen, and his personal life seeped into his work.
He told Premier magazine in 1996 how he had ran away from his Montclair, NJ home at the age of 15. He began living on the streets of Manhattan, later turning to drug use and drug dealing.
He noted that he hid out in movie theaters while he was escaping dealers who were trying to kill him, and those experiences instilled a love of acting into him for the rest of his life.