Tragic Discovery: 'Pulp Fiction' Star Peter Greene Found Dead With Mysterious Injuries in His Apartment

Peter Greene, best known for his role in Pulp Fiction, was found dead in a disturbing scene inside his Lower East Side apartment last week. Law enforcement sources reported that the 60-year-old actor had “some injuries” on his body, but they have yet to ascertain what caused them.

Source: New Line Cinema Peter Greene was found dead inside his New York City apartment.

According to a recent report by TMZ, the Medical Examiner’s office has not released an official cause of death, leaving many questions unanswered. Sources indicate that while Greene's body showed notable injuries, the exact circumstances surrounding them remain unclear.

Source: MEGA Police reported that he had visible injuries on the actor's body.

Greene was discovered lying face down with a “facial injury” amid a chaotic scene filled with blood on December 12. “There was blood everywhere,” a neighbor told the New York Daily News. This alarming detail adds to the mystery surrounding his tragic passing.

Further complicating the situation, a strange note was found at the scene. It read: “I’m still a Westie,” which refers to the 1970s Irish-American gang from Hell’s Kitchen. Despite Greene’s past struggles with substance abuse and a previous suicide attempt, his former manager, Gregg Edwards, insisted that the actor showed no signs of suicidal thoughts in the days leading up to his death.

Source: MEGA The actor was in 'good spirits' before his death, according to his former manager.

“Not at all,” Edwards emphasized, noting that Greene was in “good spirits” just two days prior.

Source: MEGA A strange handwritten note was found at the scene.