Tragic Discovery: 'Pulp Fiction' Star Peter Greene Found Dead With Mysterious Injuries in His Apartment
Dec. 20 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Peter Greene, best known for his role in Pulp Fiction, was found dead in a disturbing scene inside his Lower East Side apartment last week.
Law enforcement sources reported that the 60-year-old actor had “some injuries” on his body, but they have yet to ascertain what caused them.
According to a recent report by TMZ, the Medical Examiner’s office has not released an official cause of death, leaving many questions unanswered. Sources indicate that while Greene's body showed notable injuries, the exact circumstances surrounding them remain unclear.
Greene was discovered lying face down with a “facial injury” amid a chaotic scene filled with blood on December 12.
“There was blood everywhere,” a neighbor told the New York Daily News. This alarming detail adds to the mystery surrounding his tragic passing.
Further complicating the situation, a strange note was found at the scene. It read: “I’m still a Westie,” which refers to the 1970s Irish-American gang from Hell’s Kitchen.
Despite Greene’s past struggles with substance abuse and a previous suicide attempt, his former manager, Gregg Edwards, insisted that the actor showed no signs of suicidal thoughts in the days leading up to his death.
“Not at all,” Edwards emphasized, noting that Greene was in “good spirits” just two days prior.
Reports suggest that Greene was even making plans for New Year’s Eve with friends. New York actor and musician Skam Dust revealed, “He was going to rent a truck limousine, and Peter’s vision was that we were going to go bar hopping and restaurant hopping. He wasn’t suicidal.”
Another friend, who chose to remain anonymous, said his inner circle was "always concerned" Greene's life would be cut short due to his relationship with drugs.
“He would get clean, and he would try to get back to normal, and then couldn’t kick it,” they alleged.
Skam Dust said he checked on him one day, only to find he had gone to upstate New York.
“He was in the Adirondack Mountains up there, reading scripts. He goes in deep, shuts the phone off, and you won’t see him for a while. He read every script by the way,” he said.