Meet Pumpkin: The Sister Stepping Up for Honey Boo Boo Amid Family Drama

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson captured hearts as a child star on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras. Known for her vibrant personality, her fame soon escalated, leading to her own reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, where fans gained insight into her quirky Southern family.

In recent years, attention has shifted to her older sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, who stepped up to become Honey Boo Boo’s primary guardian during their mother June "Mama June" Shannon’s struggles with addiction.