Meet Pumpkin: The Sister Stepping Up for Honey Boo Boo Amid Family Drama
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson captured hearts as a child star on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras. Known for her vibrant personality, her fame soon escalated, leading to her own reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, where fans gained insight into her quirky Southern family.
In recent years, attention has shifted to her older sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, who stepped up to become Honey Boo Boo’s primary guardian during their mother June "Mama June" Shannon’s struggles with addiction.
Who Is Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird?
Pumpkin is one of Mama June’s four daughters. Mama June welcomed her late daughter Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell with ex David Dunn.
Pumpkin and her older sister Jessica Shannon share the same father, Michael Anthony Ford. Honey Boo Boo, the youngest sister, is the daughter of Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson.
Custody Changes Amid Turmoil
Pumpkin was granted sole custody of Honey Boo Boo in April 2022 after a turbulent period for their family. In March 2019, Mama June and then-boyfriend Eugene "Geno" Doak were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which led to felony charges. These charges were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mama June and Geno received sentences in August 2021. Shannon faced 100 hours of community service and random drug screenings following a plea agreement, while Geno was placed in a community corrections program for 16 months. The couple split shortly after, in September 2021.
In December 2021, Pumpkin filed for custody of Honey Boo Boo, ultimately securing sole custody in April 2022. Mama June was ordered to pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support for Honey Boo Boo, who turned 18 in August 2023.
Is Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird Married?
Pumpkin was married to Josh Efird from 2018 until their divorce in August 2024. In court documents obtained by In Touch, Pumpkin described their marriage as “irretrievably broken.” They agreed on joint custody of their four children: Ella, Bentley, Sylus and Stella.
A month after her divorce, Pumpkin appeared to have moved on romantically, introducing her new boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, in a Facebook post on August 10, 2024. The couple attended the Zach Bryan concert together, and Pumpkin shared her feelings with the caption, “How lucky are we,” complete with a red heart emoji.
Darrin, originally from Macon, Ga., works as an equipment operator with Vulcan Materials Company. According to In Touch, he is also a divorcee, having filed for divorce from his first wife, Shannon, three times between 2020 and 2024. The couple is believed to have at least one child together.
Meanwhile, Josh is reportedly seeing a woman named Keely as rumors of their respective new relationships swirl.