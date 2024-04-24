A Recipe for Change; PuraVida™ Fights Against Obesity, Promoting Nutritional Food Habits

Childhood obesity is a significant issue in today’s tricky, advertised, and most-loved fast-food world of modern dietary choices. The alarming statistics paint a grim portrait: Roughly one in six youths aged 10 to 17 struggle with obesity, according to data from the National Survey of Children’s Health. Delving deeper, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that obesity affects approximately 19.7% of children and adolescents aged 2 to 19, amounting to a staggering 14.7 million individuals.

The ramifications of this have far-reaching consequences for physical and long-term health that include conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, asthma, sleep apnea, joint problems, as well as disturbed mental health. Yet, amidst the cacophony of health warnings and dire statistics, a deeper issue emerges – the perception of ‘healthy’ food.

Lauren Watkins, the owner of PuraVida™, sheds light on the pervasive stigma surrounding healthy eating. The health food phase of the 1980s left an indelible mark, associating nutritious fare with blandness and deprivation. Consequently, the word ‘healthy’ has become a taboo. The mere mention of healthy food elicits visceral reactions, particularly among children, who recoil at the thought of being served a ‘healthy bowl.’