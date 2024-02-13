Quantum-Touch Aids in Self-Healing to Improve Health and Well-Being

The world, saturated with conventional medical treatments, sometimes is unable to comfort many victims of circumstances feeling powerless or hopeless. These individuals constantly seek alternative paths to wellness, well-being, and empowerment. Quantum-Touch, a pioneering company founded by Richard Gordon, stands at the forefront of this movement, emphasizing the profound connection between energy and well-being.

Richard Gordon, the visionary founder of Quantum-Touch, has been working on alternative healing way back since the 1970s. His transformative journey began when he attended the Christos School of Natural Healing in Taos, New Mexico, where he studied therapeutic massage, spiritual healing, and herbal medicine. In 1978 he met Robert Rasmussen who appeared to have an extraordinary ability to do energy healing. After apprenticing with Robert, Richard was asked to take over for Robert upon his retirement, which led to the founding of Quantum-Touch.