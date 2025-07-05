Where Is MTV Star Quddus? 'TRL' Alum Is a Psychedelic Shaman
Quddus, the '90s MTV star known for his energetic presence on Total Request Live, has undergone a stunning transformation, pivoting from pop culture icon to psychedelic shaman.
At 44, Quddus has embraced a new look and a new career that focuses on spiritual healing. Gone is the vibrant-haired host — now he's bald, committed to guiding others through psychedelic experiences and sound therapy.
Recently, he took to Instagram to share a video showcasing a drumming ritual, along with a profound message about his journey. "The biggest misconception about reinvention is that it takes time," he wrote.
Quddus added: "When we can synch up the deepest desires of our soul with what our mind can start taking action on — quantum leaps can happen."
Reflecting on his transformation, Quddus recalled his rise to fame 23 years ago, when he transitioned from obscurity to becoming a familiar face on MTV. Quddus hosted Total Request Live from 2001 to 2006, interviewing pop culture icons such as Beyoncé and Shakira.
He is now committed to expanding the underground work he's been doing with sound and psychedelics to reach a broader audience.
"More of us need to get to that soul level," he added on his post. "Considering how heady and heartless most of us have been conditioned to become in our culture, I see that soul level as the most important key to liberation."
Quddus now facilitates healing sessions that emphasize personal growth and self-discovery. His goal is to empower individuals to access their inner wisdom and create lasting change in their lives.
He concluded with an encouraging message: "Your most aligned and truest self is waiting."
Once known for his striking hair and magnetic charm, Quddus — born Quddus Phillipe — rose to fame by replacing Carson Daly on Total Request Live. Time described him as "one of pop culture's foremost tastemakers."
Now based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, he leads sound meditation retreats and psychedelic integration training through his program, Sound Sanctuary Academy. This six-day immersive course helps participants reconnect with their intuition using breathwork, sound and plant medicine practices.
The Sound Sanctuary Academy website reads: "Sound Sanctuary Academy is a 6-day immersive journey into what it takes to facilitate sound and psychedelics in a holistic and advanced way. You’ll develop with the power of sound, rooted in both modern science and ancestral wisdom. You’ll learn to work with overtone instruments and facilitate intuitively in a shamanically informed way, all within a container of community, mentorship and ceremony."