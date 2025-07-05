Where Is MTV Star Quddus? 'TRL' Alum Is a Psychedelic Shaman

Reflecting on his transformation, Quddus recalled his rise to fame 23 years ago, when he transitioned from obscurity to becoming a familiar face on MTV. Quddus hosted Total Request Live from 2001 to 2006, interviewing pop culture icons such as Beyoncé and Shakira.

He is now committed to expanding the underground work he's been doing with sound and psychedelics to reach a broader audience.

"More of us need to get to that soul level," he added on his post. "Considering how heady and heartless most of us have been conditioned to become in our culture, I see that soul level as the most important key to liberation."