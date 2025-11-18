Queen Camilla Makes Cringe-Worthy Comment About Actress' Figure in Awkward Moment
Nov. 18 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla sparked an awkward exchange with actress Ruth Jones after commenting on the actress’ figure.
Camilla, 78, and King Charles met with Welsh celebrities while visiting South Wales for the monarch’s 77th birthday celebrations on November 14.
Queen Camilla Asked a Question About Weight
While shaking Jones’ hand, the queen allegedly asked, “Haven’t you lost masses of weight?” according to a news outlet.
The actress, 59, laughed off the remark, replying, “Yes, I have, thank you! I’ve lost a bit of weight.”
The exchange between the comedian and the royal quickly went viral on social media, with many users taking to the comment section to share their opinion.
Fans Reacted to Queen Camilla's Weight Comment
“Rich people love talking about people’s weight for some reason,” one critic wrote.
Meanwhile, another user added, “What a thing to say to a complete stranger.”
“How rude of Camilla to discuss a celebrity's weight issue in the public domain! Rude!” a third chimed in.
However, others defended the royal writing, “I am actually really happy if someone noticed I lost weight 😃 because it takes a lot of effort and it’s nice to be recognized. I think it’s not so nice to say you have gained so much weight.”
Ruth Jones Is Known for 'Gavin & Stacey'
Jones is best known for cowriting and costarring in Gavin & Stacey with James Corden, which aired from 2007 to 2010. In 2011, the Gavin & Stacey star's weight loss made headlines when she dropped nearly 60 pounds, later attributing her success to how hypnotist Paul McKenna trained her to give up chocolate through “aversion therapy.”
"I hate the word 'struggled' with my weight, but I have been in a battle with my weight all of my life. As long as I can remember. I can't ever remember being slim," Jones explained in a 2024 podcast interview. Although she was “cynical” of the method, she was able to link a food she disliked – in her case, mushy peas – to the food she was looking to give away.
"Anyway, it worked. It completely worked," she shared. "I didn't eat chocolate for five years. I couldn't stand the smell of it."
Queen Camilla Is a 'Bridgerton' Fan
It’s unclear if Camilla is a fan of Gavin & Stacey, but she has been known to be a fan of the Netflix hit Bridgerton and the U.K.’s version of Dancing With the Stars, Strictly Come Dancing.
"I don't know how you did all those dances," Camilla previously praised champion, Rose Ayling-Ellis, according to Daily Mail, during an EastEnders set visit.