Queen Camilla’s Doctor Killed During Kids' Sleepover as Husband Is Held on Murder Charges, Officials Say

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Queen Camilla’s physician, Hannah Cain, was killed while hosting a sleepover for her three kids on Sunday, October 4. Her husband, Mark Cain, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder shortly after the incident.

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Hannah Cain Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Source: MEGA Hannah Cain treated Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

Prosecutors shared on Wednesday, October 7, Hannah, 45, suffered a “blunt force injury to the right side of her head” and had an injury “that could be suggestive of compression of the neck.” The murder occurred at the couple’s Dersingham residence, which sits about one mile from Camilla and King Charles’ Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The doctor was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the home at around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning by an ambulance service.

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Hannah Cain Was Reportedly 'Stressed' Days Before Her Passing

Source: Witley and Milford Surgery Hannah Cain was killed at her Dersingham home.

According to a friend, Hannah seemed “stressed” and "distracted" in the days before her slaying. She was the doctor for the former Duchess of Cornwall, 79, as well as for several other members of the royal family. Sources told The Sun on Wednesday the king, 77, and queen were recently informed of the incident, but they have not yet spoken out. Mark, 45, has not entered a plea and is still in police custody. The energy company director is set to be back in court on October 8. Officials also haven’t released a possible motive for the murder.

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Hannah Cain's Death Is Currently Under Investigation

Source: Mark Cain/facebook Mark Cain was arrested after his wife's death.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright said in a statement authorities “are in the very early stages of this investigation, working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.” “I’d ask anyone who believes they may have information that could help our investigation to please share this with us,” Wright went on Hannah’s peers and patients sent their condolences and shared their heartbreaking tributes with The Sun.

Source: Mark Cain/facebook Mark Cain has not entered a plea and is still in police custody.