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Queen Camilla’s Doctor Killed During Kids' Sleepover as Husband Is Held on Murder Charges, Officials Say

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Source: MEGA; Mark Cain/facebook

Queen Camilla's doctor, Hannah Cain, was murdered on October 4 during her kids' sleepover.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

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Queen Camilla’s physician, Hannah Cain, was killed while hosting a sleepover for her three kids on Sunday, October 4.

Her husband, Mark Cain, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder shortly after the incident.

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Hannah Cain Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene

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image of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Hannah Cain treated Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

Prosecutors shared on Wednesday, October 7, Hannah, 45, suffered a “blunt force injury to the right side of her head” and had an injury “that could be suggestive of compression of the neck.”

The murder occurred at the couple’s Dersingham residence, which sits about one mile from Camilla and King CharlesSandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The doctor was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the home at around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning by an ambulance service.

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Hannah Cain Was Reportedly 'Stressed' Days Before Her Passing

image of Hannah cain
Source: Witley and Milford Surgery

Hannah Cain was killed at her Dersingham home.

According to a friend, Hannah seemed “stressed” and "distracted" in the days before her slaying. She was the doctor for the former Duchess of Cornwall, 79, as well as for several other members of the royal family.

Sources told The Sun on Wednesday the king, 77, and queen were recently informed of the incident, but they have not yet spoken out.

Mark, 45, has not entered a plea and is still in police custody. The energy company director is set to be back in court on October 8. Officials also haven’t released a possible motive for the murder.

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Hannah Cain's Death Is Currently Under Investigation

image of mark cain
Source: Mark Cain/facebook

Mark Cain was arrested after his wife's death.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright said in a statement authorities “are in the very early stages of this investigation, working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.”

“I’d ask anyone who believes they may have information that could help our investigation to please share this with us,” Wright went on

Hannah’s peers and patients sent their condolences and shared their heartbreaking tributes with The Sun.

image of mark cain
Source: Mark Cain/facebook

Mark Cain has not entered a plea and is still in police custody.

“She was an amazing doctor and an amazing person, really wonderful, really warm-hearted. She really cared about her family,” her clinical administrator Julie-Ann Rayner said.

“It’s incredibly sad what’s happened. Everybody’s completely shocked,” Rayner added. “I can’t stop thinking about her boys and what they must be going through.”

The general practitioner’s former coworker Pallavi Devulapalli also penned online: “Dr. Hannah worked briefly with me at my former practice — intelligent, really pleasant, a lovely colleague. I am genuinely struggling to understand what happened.”

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