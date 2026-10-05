Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Takes Police to Court Over Epstein-Linked Arrest

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is taking legal action against Thames Valley Police following his February arrest in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. According to a publication, the former royal, who was arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of misconduct in public office after facing weeks of scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, has now asked a judge to determine whether the police acted lawfully.

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Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February on his 66th birthday.

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The publication reported that he has “lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor in England.”

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Police Raid Andrew's Homes After Arrest

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

As OK! previously reported, Thames Valley Police announced that officers had arrested a 66-year-old man and were searching two properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. A police spokesperson confirmed that the individual remained in custody at the time. "We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the message noted. Despite the statement, police were photographed arriving at Andrew's Sandringham residence on February 19 — which was also his 66th birthday. Six unmarked police cars and about eight officers in plain clothes arrived at Wood Farm in eastern England at about 8 a.m. local time, or 3 a.m. ET. About 30 minutes later, an unmarked police car was seen leaving the property. Around the same time, another police car and a vehicle that appeared to be carrying Andrew’s security team also left Sandringham.

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Andrew Is Reportedly 'Living in Limbo'

Source: MEGA Police searched properties in Berkshire and Norfolk after the arrest.

Months after his arrest, Andrew is reportedly still struggling with the uncertainty surrounding the investigation into his relationship with the late s-- offender. According to a source, the disgraced former Duke of York is "living in limbo" while awaiting the conclusion of the investigation. Insiders told The Telegraph on September 20 that Andrew remained at his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where he has reportedly been living in exile. The source also described how the ongoing investigation has reportedly affected Andrew. “Although there are no formal conditions which prevent him from traveling while this drags on, he cannot really stray far beyond his home. He cannot live his normal life as the police investigation goes on," they continued.

Investigation Into Andrew's Conduct Continues

Source: MEGA A source described ex-Prince Andrew as ‘living in limbo’ as the investigation continues.