or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Camilla Parker Bowles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Queen Camilla Addresses Train 'Attack' Incident From Her Teen Years for the First Time: 'I Did Fight Back'

image of queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla talked about an assault incident that she endured as a teen for the first time in decades.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla is getting candid for the first time about a physical assault she suffered when she was just a teenager.

The monarch, 78, opened up about the traumatic experience in a new interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla Blocked Out the Memory for Decades

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Queen Camilla opened up about the traumatic experience that occurred when she was a young girl.
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla opened up about the traumatic experience that occurred when she was a young girl.

Camilla spoke about being "attacked" on a train by a male individual, noting she had “sort of forgotten” about the painful moment.

However, the memories still lingered on after decades.

She went on to describe the incident, saying: “Somebody I didn’t know … I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back."

Article continues below advertisement

image of The incident occurred when Camilla was on a train.
Source: MEGA

The incident occurred when Camilla was on a train.

“And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying: ‘Why is your hair standing on end?’ and ‘Why is the button missing from your coat?’ But I remember anger, and I was so furious about it, and it’s sort of lurked for many years," Camilla recalled.

Her story was shared in author Valentine Low's royal book Power and the Palace, which was released this past September.

Low wrote: "She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further."

MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla Fought Her Assaulter by Kicking Him With Her Heels

image of Queen Camilla fought off her attacker by hitting him with her shoe.
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla fought off her attacker by hitting him with her shoe.

Camilla had then "took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel."

"She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, 'That man just attacked me', and he was arrested,'" Low penned.

  • Earlier this year, an insider told Daily Mail that Camilla, who married King Charles in 2005, had shared her experience with her inner circle in the hope that it could have a “positive outcome” by supporting other women.

    • The insider noted that Camilla doesn't avoid talking about the incident out of “shame,” but rather because “it simply happened a very long time ago.” She has always maintained that “other women's stories are much more important than her own.”

    image of Queen Camilla has been an advocate for victims of abuse for decades.
    Source: MEGA

    Queen Camilla has been an advocate for victims of abuse for decades.

    One of Camilla's biggest patronages and charity work involves working with victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and violence against women.

    The former Duchess of Cornwall also became patron of the U.K. charity, SafeLives, in February 2021. She helped curate their photography exhibit titled, "I Am": Portraits of Survivors of Domestic Abuse, which featured survivors of abuse and their stories.

    If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

    More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.