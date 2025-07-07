ROYALS Queen Elizabeth Worried That Meghan Markle Was 'Not Working Well' With Prince William and Kate Middleton Ahead of Actress' Royal Wedding Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth felt Meghan Markle wasn't getting along with her future in-laws Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.

People Questioned Whether Meghan Markle Was 'Right' for Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a whirlwind romance.

Smith said Anson told her, "Meghan and William and Kate are not working well. That is what the Queen said, particularly about the two girls." Anson went on to add, "It's worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both."

Prince William Admitted to 'Disagreements' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and Prince William appeared together on a February 2018 panel.

Three months prior to Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018, the duo made their first appearance alongside Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, 43, at an event for The Royal Foundation Forum. Even though they were dubbed the "Fab Four" at the time, the couples seemed somewhat uneasy together onstage. William was asked about whether or not the two couples had disagreements, to which he laughed and responded, "Oh yes." Even though Harry jumped in to claim that they were "healthy disagreements," William on a more serious note added, "Is it resolved? We don't know."

Queen Elizabeth Worried Meghan Markle 'Engineered' Her Romance With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth worried about Meghan Markle's motives when marrying Prince Harry.

Anson told Bedell Smith the Queen, who she nicknamed "Jemima," was very concerned about Meghan's impact on the royal family and her motives for marrying Harry. "The Number One Lady — I call her Jemima — says the jury is out on whether she likes Meghan," she quoted Anson as telling her, adding, "My Jemima is very worried." "Harry is besotted and weak about women," Anson said. "We hope but don't quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all."

Prince Harry Claimed Prince William Disapproved of His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA The foursome attended royal events together prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020.