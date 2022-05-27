Why Queen Elizabeth Will Always Have 'A Soft Spot' For Prince Harry

The writer also thinks the matriarch has a bit of sympathy and understanding as to why Harry and Meghan Markle, 40, departed from the U.K.

"Well it was abrupt, a lot of it was uncalled for, but at the same time, the queen will recognize that they’ve got a young family. [Meghan] is American and she’ll cast her mind back to her own life," he noted. "Because she and Prince Philip went off to Malta for a few years shortly after they were married, and they expected to be on the fringes of the royal family, of duty as it were, for 20 years or so. Prince Philip was expected to go through the ranks in the navy. It was very unexpected for them and she will appreciate the fact that Harry and Meghan want to make a life for themselves."