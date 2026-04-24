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Queen Latifah, 56, Shocks Fans With Youthful TV Appearance Amid Weight-Loss Journey: 'Hasn't Aged a Day'

Photo of Queen Latifah
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah has fans believing she found the 'fountain of youth' with her ageless appearance.

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April 24 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Queen Latifah has fans wondering if she found the fountain of youth with her ageless glow.

The Beauty Shop star's appearance on a 2025 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show resurfaced on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over how good she looked for her age.

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Queen Latifah Debuted Ageless Appearance

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Photo of Queen Latifah looked stunning in a two-piece coordinating set.
Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/TikTok

Queen Latifah looked stunning in a two-piece coordinating set.

In the clip, Queen Latifah (real name: Dana Owens), 56, wore a two-piece coordinating set in a gorgeous amethyst color as she danced down the show's infamous spirit tunnel.

The "Ladies First" singer confidently made her way through the cheering production crew lined on both sides, with fans marveling at her youthful glow.

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Source: @HiddenNBA/X

Fans praised Queen Latifah's ageless appearance.

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Fans Are Convinced Queen Latifah Found 'Fountain of Youth'

Photo of Fans were convinced that Queen Latifah had aged backwards.
Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/TikTok

Fans were convinced that Queen Latifah had aged backwards.

Fans were impressed with the Taxi star's ageless appearance and shared their praise on social media.

"Discovered the fountain of youth and just didn't tell anyone about it," one admirer said, while another added, "She’s been the same age since dial-up internet. Some people just don’t unlock aging."

"Genetics + healthy habits + great skin/hair care + that Queen energy," a third added. "She’s looked like a whole snack since the ’90s and the mirror just refuses to age her. Respect.

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Queen Latifah Is Open About Aging in Hollywood

Photo of Queen Latifah has been candid about entering menopause.
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah has been candid about entering menopause.

Though Queen Latifah may appear untouched by time, she's been candid about the physical changes she's experiencing as she enters menopause.

“I never had a hot flash or sweat down my forehead instantly like some of my friends, but I might argue about the temperature in the car with my driver so hey, maybe that was what was going on," she told a in October 2025 of the early symptoms she faced.

"Or this last 10 pounds that doesn’t wanna go — you know, different things like that," she expressed of her weight-loss journey.

Since wrapping up The Equalizer in 2025, the rapper explained that it's been easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle and lose the stubborn weight.

Queen Latifah Opened Up on Healthy Lifestyle

Photo of Queen Latifah said sleep was important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah said sleep was important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“It's never been easy for me to schedule my life, but I never stop trying. I'll always continue to try to get better at it,” she continued. “And for me, I'm just excited right now because, you know, menopause is a word that has a meaning. But what’s left with the rest of life? My God, every day is a new thing I’m excited about.”

Queen Latifah emphasized the importance of sleep, noting that everything else falls into place.

“I think sleep is extremely overrated for some people, but I always try to get a good night's sleep. Eight hours or better,” she noted. “And then some exercise, eat well, strengthen your bones, and just have fun, stay positive, you know, check on your mind.”

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