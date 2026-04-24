Queen Latifah, 56, Shocks Fans With Youthful TV Appearance Amid Weight-Loss Journey: 'Hasn't Aged a Day'

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Queen Latifah has fans wondering if she found the fountain of youth with her ageless glow. The Beauty Shop star's appearance on a 2025 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show resurfaced on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over how good she looked for her age.

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Queen Latifah Debuted Ageless Appearance

Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/TikTok Queen Latifah looked stunning in a two-piece coordinating set.

In the clip, Queen Latifah (real name: Dana Owens), 56, wore a two-piece coordinating set in a gorgeous amethyst color as she danced down the show's infamous spirit tunnel. The "Ladies First" singer confidently made her way through the cheering production crew lined on both sides, with fans marveling at her youthful glow.

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she’s literally looked the same age my whole life lol https://t.co/wAKtWJFfjv — 𝒃🏀 (@HiddenNBA) April 23, 2026 Source: @HiddenNBA/X Fans praised Queen Latifah's ageless appearance.

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Fans Are Convinced Queen Latifah Found 'Fountain of Youth'

Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/TikTok Fans were convinced that Queen Latifah had aged backwards.

Fans were impressed with the Taxi star's ageless appearance and shared their praise on social media. "Discovered the fountain of youth and just didn't tell anyone about it," one admirer said, while another added, "She’s been the same age since dial-up internet. Some people just don’t unlock aging." "Genetics + healthy habits + great skin/hair care + that Queen energy," a third added. "She’s looked like a whole snack since the ’90s and the mirror just refuses to age her. Respect.

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Queen Latifah Is Open About Aging in Hollywood

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah has been candid about entering menopause.

Though Queen Latifah may appear untouched by time, she's been candid about the physical changes she's experiencing as she enters menopause. “I never had a hot flash or sweat down my forehead instantly like some of my friends, but I might argue about the temperature in the car with my driver so hey, maybe that was what was going on," she told a in October 2025 of the early symptoms she faced. "Or this last 10 pounds that doesn’t wanna go — you know, different things like that," she expressed of her weight-loss journey. Since wrapping up The Equalizer in 2025, the rapper explained that it's been easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle and lose the stubborn weight.

Queen Latifah Opened Up on Healthy Lifestyle

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah said sleep was important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.