Queen Latifah Shows Off Her Major Weight-Loss Transformation at 2026 AMAs With Partner Eboni Nichols: Photos

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Queen Latifah stepped onto the 2026 American Music Awards red carpet alongside her long-time partner, Eboni Nichols, looking healthier and happier than ever. The actress and singer, 56, hosted the Las Vegas awards show on Monday, May 25, turning heads in a long, ivory fuzzy coat featuring a white belt cinched around her small waist, which highlighted her hourglass figure.

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Queen Latifah Hosted the 2026 AMAs

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah previously hosted the AMAs in 1995.

The "Hello Stranger" artist wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and paired the look with smoky eyeshadow, adding a pop of color with a bright mauve shade of lipstick. Queen Latifah was joined by her partner, Nichols, 48, whom she's been linked to since 2013, their 6-year-old son, Rebel, and another young child.

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Queen Latifah Recalled Being Told to Shed Pounds as a Teenager

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah recalled being told as a teen that she should lose weight for her role in 'Living Single.'

The Taxi star has been open about her weight-loss journey throughout her decades-long career and her mission to challenge the stigmas surrounding obesity. Queen Latifah said her body issues started at a young age, as she was told as a teenager to lose weight during her early days on Living Single, which ran from 1993 to 1998. "Why are you telling us this? We look like real people. We look like real women. We all look different. And those are the kind of things that come to you that can chip away at your self-esteem," she told Essence in 2021. "That's the kind of insensitivity that we're fighting against right now. That's the kind of shame planting that can destroy self-esteem."

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Queen Latifah Reflected on Learning She Was Obese

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah confessed she had trouble coming to terms with learning she was considered obese.

Though Queen Latifah has not publicly shared how many pounds she's lost over the years, she later reflected on the moment she learned she was considered obese while training with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins. "I didn’t connect with this 'obese' word as applied to me. I just thought I needed to stop eating something and get in the gym," she explained during a 2022 appearance on Red Table Talk. "But it did wake me up in terms of it being not just a physical thing: This can be a genetic thing, a hormonal thing. Once you’re aware of that, then you can maybe do something about it."

Queen Latifah Acknowledged Stigma Surrounding Weight

Source: MEGA Queen Latifah highlighted that conversations surrounding weight would change if more people understood obesity was a disease.