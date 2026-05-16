Queen Latifah's Jaw-Dropping Weight-Loss Transformation: See Her Incredible Journey in Before and After Photos
May 16 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
1998
Queen Latifah has long pushed back against the industry's limiting ideals of beauty and size.
The body positivity advocate exuded confidence at the 1998 Billboard Music Awards, looking timeless in her Western style ensemble.
2002
The "Ladies First" rapper followed the denim trend for the 9th Annual Premiere Magazine Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Los Angeles, Calif.
2003
Queen Latifah struck a confident pose at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.
2004
In 2004, the Living Single alum attended the 11th Premiere Women in Hollywood Luncheon, donning a dark brown blouse and white wide-leg trousers.
2005
Queen Latifah looked elegant as she arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors gala in Washington, D.C.
2006
Making history! Queen Latifah became the first hip-hop star to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.
2007
The former Queen Latifah Show host commanded attention at the 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards in a floor-length silver gown with a black bow at the waist.
2008
Queen Latifah suited up for the 13th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
2009
Wearing a purple floor-length gown, the "You Can't Stop the Beat" hitmaker commanded attention at the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards.
2010
Wearing a purple floor-length gown, the "You Can't Stop the Beat" hitmaker commanded attention at the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards.
2011
Looking like a rockstar! The Living Out Loud star wore a black blazer, a white button-down shirt and black slacks to the Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and Dolce & Gabbana party.
2012
She had all eyes on her at the Joyful Noise world premiere in 2012.
2013
Queen Latifah looked so good in white during the red carpet arrivals for the 85th Annual Academy Awards.
2014
She was photographed at the People's Choice Awards 2014 Arrivals looking sleek and sophisticated in an all-black look.
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2015
She put on a white suit with a black top and a greet hat at the HBO's Post-Emmy Awards reception.
2016
For the HBO's 2016 Golden Globe Awards after-party, Queen Latifah slipped into a pastel-colored gown with an embellished neckline.
2017
The Perfect Holiday actress stood out from the crowd at the 2017 BET Awards.
2018
Sporting a black velvet maxi dress, Queen Latifah looked sleek on the red carpet at the 2018 amfAR Gala New York.
2019
She carried herself with elegance in an orange blazer and trousers ensemble at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
2020
Queen Latifah was spotted filming The Equalizer in 2020.
2021
Queen Latifah became the center of attention at the BET Awards 2021 Arrivals in Thom Browne.
That same year, she partnered with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in an effort to fight the stigma surrounding obesity and raising awareness about its connection to cardiovascular diseases.
She also discussed her health journey during a chat with Essence, admitting her personal experiences had also affected her as a teenager as she recalled how the cast of Living Single was told to shed pounds.
"Why are you telling us this? We look like real people. We look like real women. We all look different. And those are the kind of things that come to you that can chip away at your self-esteem," she shared. "That's the kind of insensitivity that we're fighting against right now. That's the kind of shame planting that can destroy self-esteem."
She eventually learned to love herself and began working to end the stigma surrounding the clinical condition.
In addition, Queen Latifah told a magazine she had been practicing saying "no" to projects that require her to lose weight in an unhealthy way.
"I practice my no's. I go in the mirror and I say, no, no, no, no, like 20 times. And that's it," she divulged. "I need to be okay with me. If I'm okay then I feel like I can do anything. But if I'm not okay, I have to say something. Like, it's time to take a break, stop, cut."
2022
Queen Latifah made a standout impression in a voluminous red gown at the Hustle premiere on June 1, 2022.
A few days later, she appeared in an episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk to "change the stigma associated with obesity" through the "It's Bigger Than Me" campaign.
"It's about the shame attached to weight, the stigma attached to it," said Latifah of the campaign. "What people talk about, how they talk about you, the little words people drop. If people understood it more, then it could change the conversation."
She later told the hosts she discovered she was obese while working with celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins.
According to Queen Latifah, she had only thought she "needed to stop eating something and get in the gym."
"But it did wake me up in terms of it being not just a physical thing: This can be a genetic thing, a hormonal thing," she noted. "Once you're aware of that, then you can maybe do something about it… If you looked at obesity as a disease, which it is, you think you would crack all of these jokes that people do?"
2023
Queen Latifah dominated the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black suit with white lapels.
2024
Queen Latifah dominated the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black suit with white lapels.
November 2025
Queen Latifah showcased a slimmer physique at the 2025 Governors Awards.
After her cousin — who lived with morbid obesity — died, the legendary rapper became more eager to become part of Novo Nordisk.
"I watched her fight for her life for years, dealing with cardiovascular issues and blood clots and different kinds of things that were happening to her body, and fighting back and then falling back, and just the challenges because there's a lot of mental challenges she was facing as well..." she told People in May 2025. "She probably had gone through it the most severely, but I was looking at various big members of my family, including myself, and we all need this information. We all need this. It's relative to each one of us. And so if there's anyone that could be helped through this, why not?"
She further explained their mission, noting how they aim to help people understand that "obesity is a disease, not some kind of character flaw."
Queen Latifah added, "It's an epidemic in the U.S., and it affects two out of five Americans. Two out of five Americans. That's a lot of people and it disproportionately affects people of color."
She described to People, "It's a chronic disease, but it's a manageable disease, and so what we would like for people to do is go to the TruthAboutWeight.com, get more information about it, and really just talk to their physicians."
In a separate interview with Revolt, Queen Latifah was asked about the one thing she wishes more people knew about the connection between heart health and obesity. She clarified the illness is "preventable" with "more awareness," "more support," "more tools" and with "greater understanding."
That same year in September, she was named spokeswoman for WeightWatchers's groundbreaking menopause program.
"Menopause has been a new journey for me — one that's changed how I see and care for my body," said the Emmy Award-winning star. "It's shown me how important it is for women to have support that truly understands this stage of life. That's why I'm proud to be the spokesperson for WeightWatchers' new program. For decades, WeightWatchers has helped women live healthier, more confident lives, and now they're once again leading the way with care designed for menopause."
December 2025
She enjoyed a time off with her loved ones at Disneyland on December 21, 2025.
March 2026
"Marvelous" hardly described Queen Latifah's undeniable aura at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
April 2026
Queen Latifah's weight-loss transformation made headlines again when her appearance in a 2025 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show resurfaced. Fans reposted the clip, praising the rapper's youthful glow and slimmer physique.