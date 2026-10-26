Queen Letizia of Spain Takes an Unexpected Tumble on Boat During Royal Engagement

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Queen Letizia faced an unexpected fall at the 2026 Exemplary Town of Asturias Award. The Queen of Spain, 54, was in Llanes for the special occasion with her husband, King Felipe, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. In the clips shared by Hola!, the queen was seen slipping and falling on the deck of the small vessel.

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Queen Letizia Tumbled At A Recent Royal Event

Source: MEGA Queen Letizia faced an unexpected fall at the 2026 Exemplary Town of Asturias Award.

After her fall, multiple people were seen stepping forward to help Letizia up after she hit the deck. Per the outlet, Sofía, 19, helped her mom up afterward. In another clip, she was seen stumbling while posing for a photo. The sea conditions were rough the day before. For the royal engagement, the Queen dressed down in a tan sweater, a white buttoned shirt, dark jeans, and brown boots.

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The Queen & Her Family Presented the 2026 Exemplary Town of Asturias Award

Source: MEGA The Queen of Spain, 54, was in Llanes for the special occasion with her husband, King Felipe, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

The queen and her family presented the award to the Santa Ana Fishermen’s Guild of Llanes. The honor was awarded by the Princess of Asturias Foundation. It recognizes a “town, village, population center, scenic area, or group of people in the Principality of Asturias that has stood out in a notable way in defending and conserving its natural or environmental setting, its historical, cultural, or artistic heritage, in initiative for boosting the economy, or in the carrying out of communal works or other such outstanding displays of solidarity.” Accompanied during part of the tour by the Patron Major, Ángel Batalla, they wanted to stop to personally offer their condolences to the relatives of deceased fishermen and sailors.

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Princess Leonor Praised the Fishing Sector's Sacrifice

Source: MEGA Princess Leonor praised the sacrifice of the fishing sector and very emotionally praised the role of women in the past.

As shared by the outlet, in Marina Seca, Leonor praised the sacrifice of the fishing sector and, very emotionally, praised the role of women in the past. She remembered that "they put on the Rodiellu on their heads and they toured the entire council and beyond," loaded with fish, admiring that "those women had a backhand." Likewise, she connected this historic effort with the current challenges of the union, highlighting that today "sacrifice involves achieving each day to move forward with the defense of artisanal fishing that is respectful of the environment."

A Day Before, the Family Attended the 2026 Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony

Source: MEGA For the royal engagement, the king wore a pink buttoned shirt, olive pants, and a gray blazer with tan dress shoes.