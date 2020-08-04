Faced with allegations of financial corruption, Spain’s former king Juan Carlos announced that he will exile himself for an indefinite time. This is causing a lot of friction in the already-strained Spanish Royal family, as the fate of his wife Queen Sofia is now uncertain.

It has been known for years that former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia have had a rather tumultuous marriage, with rumours swirling that he had an affair with Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

In August every year Queen Sofia takes a holiday to the Spanish island of Mallorca. It is now unknown if she will continue this tradition; follow her husband into exile; or return to Madrid to be at the side of her son King Felipe VI.

THIEVES STEAL SWEDEN’S CROWN JEWELS, THEN ESCAPE IN A SPEED BOAT

“For if there is one person who loves Sofia more than any other, it is her youngest child. The two are famously close and she has been at his side for all the major moments of his life and reign. Felipe perhaps needs Sofia at his side now, more than ever,” a Royal observer wrote.

The corruption allegations against King Juan Carlos started to surface in 2009 when Swiss police connected him to bank accounts in Switzerland and Panama. It is believed that $74 million had been deposited into the account by the finance minister of Saudi Arabia.

In a letter from Juan Carlos, he announced to his son Felipe VI his intentions to go into exile.

ROYAL SUICIDE: QUEEN MÁXIMA’S SISTER DEAD AT 33

“A year ago, I told you of my willingness and desire to stand down from my institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction to provide the best service to Spaniards, its institutions and to you as King, I am informing you of my well-considered decision to move away from Spain,” the letter stated.

In what is rather telling, Juan Carlos does not mention that he will be accompanied by Queen Sofia, effectively leaving her to fend for herself.