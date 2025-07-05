Queen Máxima Sets the Record Straight: 'Thank You' or Mockery? Inside the Viral NATO Summit Moment
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is setting the record straight after a brief exchange at the NATO Summit went viral, with some viewers accusing the royal of mocking former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The 54-year-old royal dismissed the claims, clarifying in a new interview that her gesture was a simple act of gratitude — nothing more.
"I said 'thank you' to someone who had helped," she told Dutch news outlet AD, directly addressing the speculation that she was mimicking Trump during a filmed interaction that quickly made the rounds on social media.
The footage, which showed Queen Máxima briefly raising her hand while smiling, was dissected across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where users debated whether the moment was a subtle jab at Trump's signature gestures. Some claimed her expression mirrored the former president's mannerisms, while others argued the incident was being misinterpreted.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She was definitely mocking him," one user wrote, while another praised the Queen for what they perceived as boldness: "I've never been a fan of our stiff monarchy, but Queen Máxima rocks it! Treat him like a baby."
Despite the mixed reactions, Queen Máxima insisted her meeting with Trump was respectful. "It was a pleasant experience," she said.
The Queen's appearance at the summit didn't go unnoticed beyond the viral moment. Her fashion choice — a striking lime green caped jumpsuit — also drew attention as she mingled with global leaders.
Known for blending traditional royal duties with a modern, relatable image, Queen Máxima once again stood out on the world stage.
Adding to the conversation, her 21-year-old daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, weighed in with a different perspective. "It was very cool to meet Trump," she said, offering a glimpse at the generational dynamics within the Dutch royal family.
Born in Argentina and a former investment banker in New York City, Queen Máxima has long represented a more contemporary model of European royalty. With an emphasis on connection, confidence and global awareness, she has carved out a unique role for herself — one that often puts her at the center of moments like this.