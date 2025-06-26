Donald Trump Caught Dropping Another F-Bomb While Fuming Over 'Idiots' at NATO Summit, Lip Reader Reveals

Donald Trump has once again found himself in hot water, caught on camera swearing as he expressed his frustration about the world leaders around him.

The president attended a NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, June 25, where he engaged with members of the alliance as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated. As he prepared for the high-stakes gathering, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed Trump's candid remarks aimed at those surrounding him.