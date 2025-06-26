Donald Trump Caught Dropping Another F-Bomb While Fuming Over 'Idiots' at NATO Summit, Lip Reader Reveals
Donald Trump has once again found himself in hot water, caught on camera swearing as he expressed his frustration about the world leaders around him.
The president attended a NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, June 25, where he engaged with members of the alliance as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated. As he prepared for the high-stakes gathering, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed Trump's candid remarks aimed at those surrounding him.
"While walking towards his plane, the president is seen speaking to a female officer. He bluntly mutters, 'They’re f------ idiots,'" Hickling stated, noting the stress evident in Trump's demeanor as he approached the summit.
The situation only escalated from there. "I am so mad, freaking idiots," Trump reportedly said, swatting the air dismissively at the gathered press and photographers, signaling his disinterest in engaging with the media.
"The body language is unmistakable — he’s shutting it down," Hickling noted.
As he ascended the steps, Trump delivered one final remark: "I want to be alone."
It remains unclear to whom Trump was referring. His comments could have been directed at NATO leaders, Iran, Israel or even the "scum" media he frequently criticizes.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Simultaneously, Hickling analyzed a conversation among NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. During their exchange, they seemed to mock Trump. Rutte asked, "Did you get together at all?" to which Milanovic replied: "This is the Prime Minister of the USA. What a tosser. He wants to meet in France and speak there.”
Schoof chimed in with incredulity, saying, "Are you mad?"
Milanovic responded, "It depends what he wants," prompting Schoof to laugh in disbelief, answering, "You are mad."
Milanovic shrugged and concluded, "Obviously it affects the world, doesn’t it?”
Rutte confirmed: "Yes, it does."
Prior to his departure for the NATO summit, Trump was already in a foul mood. Just moments before leaving the White House on Tuesday, June 24, he told reporters that Israel and Iran "have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing."