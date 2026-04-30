Queer Eye's Tan France Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Tan France is switching things up! The Queer Eye star, who’s long been known for his signature silvery gray hair, just debuted a totally different look. This time, he ditched the gray and stepped out with a brunette hairstyle, marking a pretty dramatic transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tanfrance/Instagranm Tan France shocked fans by trading his signature gray hair for a brunette look.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram video posted on April 29, the fashion designer addressed the change head-on. "Don't freak out — I know my hair is dark," France began. "I know it's very weird to see me with dark hair. It's weird to see myself with dark hair."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The entrepreneur quickly explained that the new look was done "for a role" and isn’t permanent. "I wasn't going to share this at all, but I've been out twice in the last couple days, and people are very confused," continued France. "So, I just need to make it clear: This is not a midlife crisis."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @tanfrance/Instagranm The transformation is 'for a role,' not a permanent change.

Article continues below advertisement

The 43-year-old made it clear he hasn’t turned his back on his iconic look for good. "I hate dark hair on me," he admitted. "I love my silver hair. I love my grays. I'm not ashamed of them whatsoever. I'm really proud of my grays. I'm gonna go right back — hopefully — to my natural color in the next month or two."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, France is also stepping into a new chapter with his latest project, Honorable Gays, alongside Rob Anderson and Eric Sedeño, where they talk about “the internet's wildest 'Am I The A------? stories, from family feuds to wedding disasters to workplace chaos and everything in between.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tan France reassured fans the new look is not him having a 'midlife crisis.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It is wildly inappropriate at times. This is definitely the realest version you're going to see of me. You hear me say exactly what I want to say about any situation and I'm an opinionated person! It's not a mean show. It's a really lovely show," France told Out.

Article continues below advertisement

The new show comes just months after France wrapped filming Netflix’s Queer Eye, where he’s been a fan-favorite as part of the Fab Five for nearly a decade. Looking back on the show’s final chapter, France opened up about what it meant to film the last season in Washington. “It was great filming in the Capitol,” France told Gayety. “It was hectic — very hectic — because of how things are right now. But it was good. It was a shorter season. It’s only five episodes, but it felt lovely doing it in D.C. for our farewell.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Queer Eye' star plans to return to his natural gray hair within the next couple of months.

Article continues below advertisement

After spending almost a decade on the series, he’s now looking ahead to what’s next. “I’m loving where my career might go,” he shared. “I’ve been on Queer Eye for nine years — eight and a half, nine years — and that’s a long time. I’m ready to see what’s next.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since its debut in 2018, Queer Eye has become one of Netflix’s biggest unscripted hits, earning praise for its focus on empathy, personal growth and LGBTQ visibility. Over nine seasons, the show picked up multiple Emmy Awards and built a massive global following.