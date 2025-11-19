Tan France Admits He 'Cried Uncontrollably for an Hour' During 'Queer Eye' Wrap Party as He Teases 'Different' Final Season

Article continues below advertisement

Tan France teased what fans can expect from the tenth — and final! — season of Queer Eye, admitting he got emotional when they filmed the last episode. "I've only ever cried twice — and very gently, but the last night we wrapped, I cried uncontrollably for about an hour," the style guru, 42, who is partnering with Lilly, the makers of Zepbound, for the Changing the Thread Collection™, the first collection of its kind featuring clothing as a canvas for sharing the science, the struggles and the accomplishments along an obesity journey, exclusively told OK!. "I cried more than any of them!"

Source: @tanfrance/instagram The final season of 'Queer Eye' was filmed in Washington, D.C.

France, who appears in the series alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Jeremiah Brent, gave some details about filming in the U.S. Capitol. "It's a tough city to live in. It's hard. It changes every four years, typically, and they go through a lot. I found it really fascinating to work with people whose lives are transient," he admits. "We're trying to offer them a reset, and I would like to believe that it's going to have a lasting, positive impression on the audience this season. I feel like it's very different from our previous seasons. I think it's really special, and I am glad we're ending on this note."

Source: @tanfrance/instagram Tan France teased the new season comes out 'soon.'

The season, which comes out "soon," according to France, focuses on life in D.C. "The heroes are the stars of the show!" he gushes. "They are the reason why people keep coming back. They have such compelling stories, and I think there's been so much going on within D.C. over the last few years that these stories are so timely."

Source: @tanfrance/instagram Tan France said he will miss his castmates the most.

As for what the reality star will miss most, he quickly replies: "My castmates, obviously!" "The Fab Five" have grown up together and are besties in real life. "It's such a strange feeling," France says. "But I'm ready to try new things. I think we all are. I don't want to speak for them, but I am ready to try new things and experience new shows and see what else is out there for me, but it's going to be really hard not having them by my side. I love them!" France quips he'll "hunt" down his castmates if they don't keep in touch post-show. "I didn't spend 10 seasons with them to be like, 'Peace out!'" he jokes. "We went through so many life milestones together, but we also did something that was so unique. We experienced something so unique that will hopefully bond us forever."

Source: @tanfrance/instagram Tan France is all about championing others.

Since the dad-of-two is all about inclusivity and helping others feel their best, it makes sense he's partnering with Lilly, the makers of Zepbound, for the Changing the Thread Collection™, the first collection of its kind featuring clothing as a canvas for sharing the science, the struggles and the accomplishments along an obesity journey. Each piece, from scrubs to a swimsuit, is embroidered with stories from people living with obesity. Through these stitched narratives, the collection aims to help "unthread" bias and spark a cultural shift that treats obesity as a chronic disease deserving of understanding and treatment.

"The collection is something that was brought to me not so long ago by Lilly. I stick with projects now that speak to me, and this one did," he explains. "The movement is to unthread that stigma of obesity, and the campaign will help how we talk about obesity and hopefully encourage us to speak with openness and the understanding that comes with it. That's something I would like to believe I've championed throughout my time on Queer Eye, but also decades before that. I want to be part of this, not necessarily because of my time on Queer Eye, but because of my family. My family has struggled with obesity; my siblings have struggled with obesity for years, ever since I was a child. So, to be able to use my platform to advocate for them and for so many like this is really important."

Ever since Queer Eye aired in 2018, France has been a pioneer in promoting inclusivity. "I love the fact that it's becoming more open. We want to get rid of the stigma — the stigma of talking about Zepbound. There should be no shame in discussing the fact that you've used Zepbound. My siblings don't feel that shame!" he says. "This is affecting everyday people. I live in Salt Lake City, Utah, and this is affecting people here — not just in Hollywood. So, to finally be able to say, 'I've found this, and it's working for me,' I want to champion them." "I think that watching this final season, somebody who's never seen the show before will understand why I am part of this Zepbound campaign, because when I am working with people who struggle to put clothes on, they see dressing as a burden. That's a huge part of this campaign — it's to make it clear you should feel like clothing is a tool for you to be able to express yourself, and so that's what this season really plays into," he continues.

Source: Lilly Tan France is excited to be part of this campaign.

Dr. Clare Lee, a lead physician on Lilly’s obesity team, adds: "Obesity has been sort of a taboo topic that no one talks about because they feel full of shame or stigmatized, and on top of that, for so long, there weren't effective tools. From a physician's or clinician's standpoint, it's time to discuss the topic and partner with patients to really make meaningful changes. I find this to be an exciting time for those living with obesity, so they can raise their hands, speak up and partner with providers and figure out what the best solution for them is to successfully tackle obesity, which is a chronic disease that requires management. Being able to do that more effectively is good news."