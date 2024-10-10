or
QUI Tequila, Chef Nobu and KAWS Celebrate the Launch of 2025 NOBU Rare at Exclusive NYC Party

nobu rare pp
Source: BFA
By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 1:05 a.m. ET

On Sunday, October 6th, QUI Tequila, renowned for its award-winning and luxurious range of additive-free tequilas, including the world’s first crystal-clear Platinum Extra Añejo, hosted an exclusive VIP event to celebrate the newly released 2025 NOBU Rare, a limited-edition tequila created in collaboration with world-class Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and internationally acclaimed artist KAWS. The event coincided with Nobu’s 30th anniversary, marking an extraordinary milestone with a luxurious celebration that brought together art, culinary innovation, and tequila craftsmanship.

futura chef kaws
Source: BFA

Futura, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa & Kaws at Nobu Downtown for 2025 NOBU Rare Party on 6th October 2024.

Guests including 'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim, 'Stranger things' star Matthew Modine, Ex 'Real Housewives of New York' star Carole Radziwill, and designer John Varvatos were treated to an exclusive first look at the NOBU Rare collector’s series, featuring bottle designs by KAWS. The elegant setting of NOBU Downtown provided the perfect backdrop for an evening that blended fine art, culinary mastery, and premium tequila.

nobu matsuhisa daniel dae kim
Source: BFA

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa with actor Daniel Dae Kim at the 2025 Nobu Rare event.

Chef Nobu curated a special menu of dishes that paired seamlessly with QUI Tequila's award-winning spirits, including their Platinum Extra Añejo, known for its crystal-clear appearance and smooth taste. Attendees sipped on tequila while mingling and admiring the unique KAWS-designed bottles that added an artistic flair to the evening.

carole radziwill gregcalejo
Source: BFA

Carole Radziwill & Greg Calejo at 2025 NOBU Rare Party in NYC on 6th October 2024.

Medhat Ibrahim, the founder of QUI Tequila, joined Chef Nobu and KAWS in leading toasts throughout the night, celebrating their collaboration and the success of the event. The evening was brought to a lively close as DJ Olga Cerpita spun upbeat tracks, capping off a night that blended great food, art, and tequila in a celebratory downtown New York atmosphere.

The launch of the 2025 NOBU Rare was a fitting tribute to Nobu’s 30 years of culinary innovation, offering guests a memorable experience that showcased the creativity and craftsmanship behind both the tequila and the event.

bfa
Source: BFA

The newly released 2025 NOBU Rare, a limited-edition tequila created in collaboration with world-class Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and internationally acclaimed artist KAWS

