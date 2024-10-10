QUI Tequila, Chef Nobu and KAWS Celebrate the Launch of 2025 NOBU Rare at Exclusive NYC Party

Medhat Ibrahim, the founder of QUI Tequila, joined Chef Nobu and KAWS in leading toasts throughout the night, celebrating their collaboration and the success of the event. The evening was brought to a lively close as DJ Olga Cerpita spun upbeat tracks, capping off a night that blended great food, art, and tequila in a celebratory downtown New York atmosphere.

The launch of the 2025 NOBU Rare was a fitting tribute to Nobu’s 30 years of culinary innovation, offering guests a memorable experience that showcased the creativity and craftsmanship behind both the tequila and the event.