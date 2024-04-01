10 of the Biggest Bombshells From the 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary, which is currently airing on Max, explores the alleged controversial on-set treatment of child actors in Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon shows. It included statements from Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons, among others, as they detail their experiences while working on the network.

In the documentary series, Hearne and director Mary Robertson spoke candidly about their time on All That and how uncomfortable the stunts and costumes were.

At one point, a dog licked peanut butter all over Hearne's body. The former child star also wore tight-fitting costumes.

Meanwhile, Robertson noted the provocative scenes on the show, which disturbed the whole team and made them anxious about what they were doing.