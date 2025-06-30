Quinta Brunson Addresses Kevin Anik Split 3 Months After Divorce Filing: 'Hate All of That'

“I hated that — I hate all of that,” she admitted to the outlet. “I love my fans, I love the people who watch Abbott. So you want to hear them, and you want to listen to them, but when it comes to matters of your personal life and decisions you make, you do have to tune it out.”

Brunson’s private life returned to the public eye again in March after she filed for divorce from Anik after more than three years of marriage, per People. The filing, dated March 19, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, with the date of separation listed as “TBD.”

The pair — who tied the knot in October 2021 — were notoriously private about their romance, but the actress did occasionally publicly acknowledge their romance. In November 2022, after Abbott Elementary hit massive success, she recognized her then-partner for being her “biggest support” and having “no need to dim” her accomplishments.