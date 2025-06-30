Quinta Brunson Addresses Kevin Anik Split 3 Months After Divorce Filing: 'Hate All of That'
Quinta Brunson addressed her split from ex-husband, Kevin Anik, in a rare comment while discussing balancing her private life in the spotlight.
“Even if you don’t give a lot, people want whatever they can get, and will take whatever they can get,” Brunson, 35, told a news outlet in an interview published on Monday, June 30. “I remember seeing people be like, ‘She announced her divorce.’ I didn’t announce anything.”
Quinta Brunson Struggles With Her Private Life in the News
“I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move,” she continued. “None of us do. I promise you. No one wants [everyone] to know when you buy a house, when you move, when a major change happens in your personal life. It’s just that that’s public record information.”
The interviewer confirmed seeing headlines about Brunson’s 2024 home purchase, prompting the Abbott Elementary creator and star to reflect on the discomfort of her off-screen life becoming public.
Quinta Brunson Filed For Divorce From Kevin Anik in March
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I hated that — I hate all of that,” she admitted to the outlet. “I love my fans, I love the people who watch Abbott. So you want to hear them, and you want to listen to them, but when it comes to matters of your personal life and decisions you make, you do have to tune it out.”
Brunson’s private life returned to the public eye again in March after she filed for divorce from Anik after more than three years of marriage, per People. The filing, dated March 19, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, with the date of separation listed as “TBD.”
The pair — who tied the knot in October 2021 — were notoriously private about their romance, but the actress did occasionally publicly acknowledge their romance. In November 2022, after Abbott Elementary hit massive success, she recognized her then-partner for being her “biggest support” and having “no need to dim” her accomplishments.
Quinta Brunson Made Rare Comments About Her Marriage
“That allows me to love him fully,” she told Business Insider at the time. “And be the person that I want to be, and am meant to be.”
That same month, after winning her first Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, she made sure to thank him during her acceptance speech.
"In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins,” she told the audience. “My wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot.”