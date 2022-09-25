Rachael Eckles Brings Thought-Provoking Literature Through Aphrodite Books

The complexity of life is sometimes overwhelming, and finding relief is often a struggle. However, reading is one way for many people to escape the mundane routine of their lives and escape to a different reality. As an avid reader and book lover, Rachael Eckles has always enjoyed discovering new worlds of imagination and wonderment where anything can happen. As a writer, she enjoys creating thought-provoking works that offer her readers respite from life's ever-present stressors.

Rachael Eckles self-publishes her books through Aphrodite Books LLC, a company she established during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the world began lockdown in March 2020, Rachael finally had the time to explore her interests in writing and began to finish her first novel, Trading Secrets, which she had worked on for years. Like many people, Rachael thought the pandemic would only last for a month or two, so it was a race against time to finish her book and publish it by her anticipated release date of May 2020. However, she was grateful for the push. “Who knows when I would’ve felt like my manuscript was perfect enough to be read by others? Probably never. But sometimes life requires you to do things before you’re ready,I’ve never once looked back and wished I had done it differently.”