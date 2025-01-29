NEWS Rachael Yamagata Teams Up with Global Brand Tessan To Inspire Journeys and Spark Connections

When a global brand with a clear vision collaborates with a storyteller who brings depth and emotion, they have the potential to create meaningful partnerships that redefine experiences and highlight genuine connections.

This is precisely what happened to innovative travel charging solutions Tessan and singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata. The two have joined forces to launch the “What’s Your Next Journey” campaign, which combines Tessan’s cutting-edge technology with Rachael’s deeply resonant music. With their collaboration, Tessan and Rachael aim to inspire people worldwide by encouraging exploration, fostering connections, and finding purpose in every journey. Her melodies invite listeners to confront their vulnerabilities to discover the strength they have within. The artistry she encompasses reflects Tessan’s mission to create meaningful connections between people, cultures, or the technology powering people’s lives. For her, the real magic happens when people are open to connections without judgment, whether through music or travel.

The brand mirrors this philosophy through its innovative products, breaking barriers that hinder global connectivity. Its products enable travelers to focus on their experiences rather than logistics by staying connected—no matter where they go. As she explores places and encounters diverse people, she becomes inspired, giving her the ability to create beautiful melodies that capture human emotion. She recounts how the colors, energies, and emotions of each new destination find their way into her songs—as if it’s destiny. For Rachael, each journey opens opportunities for growth, reflection, and creation.

Additionally, Rachael finds that performing at venues worldwide profoundly shapes her perspective on the shared nature of human experiences. Her creative process, which transforms these experiences into music, aligns seamlessly with the core message of Tessan's 'What's Your Next Journey' campaign, which seeks to explore the stories of global travel. For Tessan and Rachael, sharing a vision beyond practicality is essential to make every journey meaningful.

The brand’s mantra, “The Journey Begins at Home,” underscores that exploration is rooted in connection—whether to oneself, others, or the world. Rachael embodies the same philosophy through her music, bridging her personal experiences and her audience’s emotions. Songs like “Elephants” and “Be Be Your Love” discuss heartbreak, resilience, and healing—encouraging people to confront life’s challenges with courage and authenticity. For Rachael, writing songs is an opportunity to be honest. She believes that honesty is the only way to inspire others, instilling ideas like the need for courage to navigate life’s ups and downs and emerge stronger. Their shared vision helps people to focus on the journey and the changes it causes to people’s lives rather than the little things like logistics. The collaboration between Tessan and Rachael Yamagata delivers several campaigns, with an exclusive documentary at the center. The documentary dives into the shared philosophy of exploration while showcasing Rachael’s candid reflections on music, travel, and the magic of live performances. In the interview, Rachael explained that despite being a homebody, performing and connecting with her audience allows her to step out of her comfort zone. These moments of vulnerability enable her to make the most genuine connections and resonate with the people around her. This sentiment resonates with the brand’s mission to embrace the unknown and find beauty in every moment. The collaboration between the two names means celebrating life’s unexpected turns and the connections that make them meaningful. For Tessan and Rachael, this collaboration is a stepping stone toward new journeys.

Rachael continues to take on her journey in songwriting, especially with a new album underway. For her, this is a culmination and an extension of all her recent travels, closing the door to her previous experiences and encounters. As Rachael prepares her new music, she advises that once a spark ignites within oneself and directs one to somewhere unknown, people must fully embrace it—it’s their way to discover themselves and become their most authentic selves. At the same time, Tessan is leading the way towards innovative travel. The brand will continue to focus on its core values—simplicity and efficiency, innovation, and sustainability. Moving forward, people can expect more reliable technologies, allowing them to make the most of their journeys.

