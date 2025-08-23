Rachel Bilson Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Figure in Skimpy Bikini as She Enjoys Her Summer: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Bilson’s summer is heating up! The O.C. star shared an 18-photo Instagram carousel full of memorable summertime moments, including one smoldering snap of herself in a halter top bikini from Solid & Striped.

Rachel Bilson Poses for Jaw-Dropping Bikini-Clad Photo

Source: @rachelbilson/Instagram Rachel Bilson stunned in her two-piece.

The 43-year-old looked confident — and stunning — as she captured the bikini-clad selfie. Bilson rocked a bare face full of freckles and accessorized with layered, chained necklaces, one of which had her daughter’s name spelled out in cursive. Within her post, the actress could be seen spending time in London, England, where she visited the famed Notting Hill Bookshop. She ventured through the city, taking snapshots of historical sites and impressive views.

Rachel Bilson's Blissful Summer

Source: @rachelbilson/Instagram The 'O.C.' actress shared her most fashionable moments from the summer.

Bilson also posed with her feet up as she peered out the hotel window for a moment of bliss. She wore a floral print white skirt from DÔEN for the intimate moment. Bilson carried on with her fashion-forward statements with a photo of herself in the sunshine. She wore a chic black dress from DISSH and accessorized with a black leather bag from Clare V.

Rachel Bilson's Daughter Briar Rose Christensen

Source: @rachelbilson/Instagram Rachel Bilson's daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, is 10 years old.

The To Do List actress couldn’t help but express her love for her daughter, Briar Rose Christensen. Bilson shared a snap of her 10-year-old as she jammed out at an Olivia Rodrigo concert. She and her daughter spent time on the lake and even enjoyed a day of ATV riding. Bilson welcomed her only child with Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen after the former couple met on the set of Jumper in 2008. The duo split in 2017 but have managed to successfully co-parent, as Rachel refused to have it any other way. “Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything’s about the kid,” Rachel told a news outlet in 2021 about her and Hayden’s co-parenting. “As long as you put the kid first, everything will be okay.”

'She's My World'

Source: mega Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen split in 2017 after 10 years together.