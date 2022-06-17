Inside The Downfall Of Rachel Bilson's Relationship With Hayden Christenson

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen met in 2008 while both starring in the action flick Jumper and got engaged that December after only a few months of dating.

However, the couple never quite made it to the alter. In 2010, The OC actress and the Obi-Wan Kenobi star called off their wedding, but then reconciled a few months later, choosing to quietly continue their relationship without saying "I Do."