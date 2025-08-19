or
Rachel Brosnahan's Husband Sparks Drama With 'Cuckold' Comment 'Like' on Social Media

Composite Photos of Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan and James Corenswet
Source: DC/YouTube; Mega

Jason Ralph sparked online drama after liking a fan's 'cuckold' comment about wife Rachel Brosnahan.

Profile Image

Aug. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Rachel Brosnahan's husband, Jason Ralph, stirred up quite the buzz when he "liked" a fan's comment branding him a "cuckold" in response to his wife's chemistry with her Superman costar David Corenswet.

Screenshots circulating on social media captured the moment the Magicians actor seemingly endorsed a shady remark on his Instagram, letting fans in on some drama.

The fan blasted Ralph, stating, "It's genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn't handle herself with her co-actor."

Photo of Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Source: Mega

Jason Ralph turned off his comments.

The comment continued to advise Ralph, "Like bro… let's have some self-love and stand up for yourself man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day."

Since the incident, Ralph, 39, has turned off comments on his Instagram posts.

Photo of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan
Source: Mega

Social media users pointed out that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's chemistry was spot-on.

Some fans suspect that the actor might have liked the comment as a tongue-in-cheek response. "This seems like a sarcastic like to me," one user speculated on Reddit. Another user chimed in, "I mean for all we know, both he and his wife thought the comment was funny. Lol."

Others defended Ralph, emphasizing the theatrical nature of his wife's job. "Cuckold? What is this, the 19th century? Actors act. Having chemistry with your co-star is kind of part of the package, no?" a user replied.

Photo of Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Source: @rasonjalph/Instagram

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan keep their relationship private.

Brosnahan and Ralph kept much of their relationship private. The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the indie film I'm Obsessed With You: But You've Got To Leave Me Alone and began dating after the film's production wrapped up. The couple reportedly married in 2016, with Brosnahan later confirming it in a 2019 interview.

The pair have worked together on several projects, including the TV series Manhattan and Seasons 4 and 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Photo of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan
Source: DC/YouTube

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan previously went viral for a BTS of their kiss scene.

Behind-the-scenes of Brosnahan and Corenswet's kiss scene first ignited a social media debate. Brosnahan appeared to give Corenswet a kiss after someone screamed cut.

Many gave mixed reactions. A user claimed "she is a little happy to be doing all that," while others said it was simply part of the acting process.

Another user added: "She was committed to kissing him the 2nd time, in character, before cut was called. She was mentally already in the process, she wasn’t able to register AND act on the CUT in time."

